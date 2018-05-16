MONTREAL, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VOTI Detection™ XR3D-6D X-ray Scanner Approved by the US TSA for Air Cargo Screening

VOTI DetectionTM, a leading detection company employing breakthrough 3D perspective technology to deliver enhanced threat detection, today announced that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has granted the VOTI XR3D-6D X-ray scanner acceptance onto the "Approved" section of the Air Cargo Security Technology List (ACSTL). The product was previously qualified by Transport Canada in 2017.

"Acceptance by the TSA is a significant milestone and an acknowledgment of our company's collective effort and innovation within the security industry," said Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "We look forward to offering the industry's cargo carriers the superior technology of our XR3D-6D systems to secure air cargo globally. We are continuing to pursue approvals of VOTI Detection's comprehensive security scanner product portfolio by the TSA."

By providing patent pending 3D PerspectiveTM and associated enabling technologies to operators, VOTI DetectionTM scanners deliver remarkably sharp and more revealing images than traditional X-ray screening technology as well as threat alerts, material classification, dual energy imaging, the ability to manipulate and enhance images and more.

About VOTI DetectionTM: Established in 2008, VOTI Detection™ is a leading-edge technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on breakthrough 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and a vastly improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI Detection™ has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. For more information about VOTI Detection, visit www.votidetection.com.

