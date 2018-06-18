VOTI Detection™ XR3D X-Ray Scanners Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

MONTREAL, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VOTI Detection™, a leading detection company employing breakthrough 3D perspective technology to deliver enhanced threat detection, today announced that it has received a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Schedule 84 five-year contract. GSA provides centralized procurement for the U.S. federal government, offering billions of dollars worth of products, services and facilities that U.S. federal agencies need to serve the public.

VOTI Detection

"We are excited and proud of this significant milestone to have received the GSA MAS contract," said Rory Olson, president and CEO of VOTI Detection. "We look forward to offering U.S. federal agencies the superior technology of our XR3D X-ray security scanners to keep existing and future clients safe in a cost-effective manner."

By providing patent-pending 3D Perspective™ and associated enabling technologies to operators, VOTI Detection™ scanners deliver remarkably sharp and more revealing images than traditional X-ray screening technology as well as threat alerts, material classification, dual energy imaging, the ability to manipulate and enhance images and more.

About VOTI Detection™: Established in 2008, VOTI Detection™ is a leading-edge technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on breakthrough 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and a vastly improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI Detection™ has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. For more information about VOTI Detection, visit www.votidetection.com.

Contact:

VOTI Detection

Ben Wagner

Vice President, Product Strategy and Marketing

+1 (514) 782-1566

ben.wagner@votidetection.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voti-detection-xr3d-x-ray-scanners-receives-gsa-multiple-award-schedule-contract-300667486.html

SOURCE VOTI Detection(TM)

Related Links

http://www.votidetection.com

