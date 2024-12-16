Voting for the 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy Ends December 20th

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Podcast Network is thrilled to announce that voting for The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy 2024 is coming to a close on December 20th. This highly anticipated annual recognition celebrates the innovators, advocates, and trailblazers who are shaping the future of pharmacy.

Reflecting on her experience as the #1 Most Influential Pharmacist in 2023, Dr. Nadia Ahmad, PharmD, shared:

Pharmacy 50 Awards Pharmacy 50 Awards 2024

"Last year, my life changed in ways I never imagined when I was honored as the #1 Most Influential Pharmacist. That recognition wasn't just an award—it was a platform. A chance to shine a light on the vital contributions of community pharmacists across the country and to champion the changes we need to see in our profession."

Dr. Ahmad added, "The Pharmacy 50 has been a platform to celebrate the resilience of pharmacists, amplify our voices, and push for the changes our profession urgently needs. Now, it's time to shine a light on others who are making a difference."

The Pharmacy 50 is more than an accolade; it's a movement that brings attention to the profound influence pharmacy leaders have in transforming healthcare, advocating for patients, and inspiring the next generation of pharmacists.

This year's awards program has been supported and sponsored by RxInsider.

Be part of this transformative initiative! Visit Pharmacy50.us to cast your vote and celebrate the leaders driving progress in pharmacy. Let's ensure the best voices in pharmacy are heard and celebrated! Voting ends December 20th, 2024.

About Pharmacy Podcast Network: is the leading podcast platform dedicated to the pharmacy profession, providing education, inspiration, and innovation to pharmacy professionals worldwide. Founded in 2009 by Todd Eury, PPN is the first podcast network focused exclusively on pharmacy and healthcare, offering a rich collection of over 40 podcast shows under one RSS feed.

About RxInsider: is a multimedia and technology company supporting the pharmacy industry with educational resources, insights, and marketing solutions.

Core Services:

Pharmacy Management Education: Tools and insights to enhance patient care and streamline pharmacy operations.

Tools and insights to enhance patient care and streamline pharmacy operations. Supply Chain Support: Educational resources tailored to pharmacy supply chain companies and their teams.

Educational resources tailored to pharmacy supply chain companies and their teams. Online Technical Training: Comprehensive training programs covering pharmacy essentials, including abbreviations, brand/generic name recognition, and general industry knowledge.

Comprehensive training programs covering pharmacy essentials, including abbreviations, brand/generic name recognition, and general industry knowledge. Pharmacy500 Awards: Recognizes 500 top-performing supply chain businesses and associations that significantly impact U.S. dispensing pharmacies annually.

Contact Information:

RxPR

Todd S. Eury

(412) 585-4001

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharmacy Podcast Network