Voting Portals Emerges As Leader In Online Voting For Unions, Condos And Trade Associations

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As it marks its 4th year anniversary of providing secure online voting services to clients throughout the United States, Miami-based software development company, Voting Portals (V-Portals), has emerged as a leader in the online voting space, successfully handling hundreds of online elections and other electronic voting events for major clients in New York, D.C., Florida, and Wyoming, as it expands operations nationwide.

This past summer, V-Portals facilitated electronic voting events for dozens of condominiums and HOAs in Florida, as well as New York City unions including the Utility Workers Union of America Local 1-2, Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831 IBT, and the Sanitary Officers Association Local 444. The V-Portals team also handled online elections for the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association and the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), with over 1,400 online votes by its participating members. Among other major organizations, V-Portals also ran the online board election for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, with 10 regional ballots available to its 15,000+ members, as well as voting events for organizations such as Audio Engineering Society, with a global membership.

V-Portals software has quickly evolved into a superior online voting platform focused on regulated organizations that require legal compliance such as unions, condos, HOAs and trade associations. The proprietary system is hosted on a Microsoft platform and provides bank-grade security with encryption. Each member is verified through a two-factor authentication process. V-Portals is also in the process of building government sector voting programs using blockchain technology. Additionally, the company offers live streaming and recording of meetings, verified (tracked) emails, document and video library storage, and more.

In 2019, V-Portals partnered with Comcast as its distribution partner in Florida and signed agreements with major trade organizations including the Miami Association of Realtors with over 50,000 members. V-Portals software is now being used by the Miami Association as its new digital education and online seminar platform and has already live streamed and recorded 700 classes, with more than 35,000 visits by its members.

"We are thrilled to be using V-Portals software to stream and record our educational seminars for members online. Their program is the best we have seen and is constantly improving," stated Teresa Kinney, CEO of Miami Association of Realtors.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has provided even more opportunities for V-Portals, as associations scramble to address their online voting and meeting needs. V-Portals offers the most cost-effective, turn-key voting solution for associations and will be adding great new features in version 4.0 such as digital signatures (for onscreen documents), webinars, and video conferencing. V-Portals has basic plans available to condos and HOAs for just $84 a month and tailors pricing for larger associations and unions.

"We are proud to be providing such an important online service to so many great organizations throughout America," commented V-Portals CEO, Ben Solomon, Esq. "It's amazing that people do everything else online these days, except vote. V-Portals is here to change that and bring secure online voting to the masses."

About V-Portals

Voting Portals is a Miami-based software development company dedicated to creating proprietary online programs that provide electronic voting, live streaming, educational platforms, and advanced communication tools for associations. The company will proudly be releasing its version 4.0 later this year. To date, the company has successfully performed hundreds of online elections for large and small associations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.votingportals.com or write to [email protected].

Media Contact: [email protected]

Website: www.VotingPortals.com

SOURCE Voting Portals (V-Portals)

Related Links

https://www.votingportals.com

