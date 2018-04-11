Votiro Launches the Zero-Day Identifier

Votiro's Advanced CDR technology disarms suspicious files by breaking them down into basic components, extracting from them all malicious content, and reconstructing them as a clean, safe-to-use copy of the original file – without specifically identifying which files contain malicious code and which do not. Votiro's solution is a signature-less technology that supports a wide range of file formats that are most commonly exploited via spear phishing, other advanced persistent threats and cyber attacks, and continuously adds and protects new file types.

Additional enhancements include a user-friendly policy interface, which allows system administrators to set different types of policies for every need. It provides an intuitive and human error-proof experience. The enhanced dashboard enables system administrators to view and monitor the system activities. This exposes useful statistics, providing the system administrator with the opportunity to make data-based decisions for maximum protection with minimum interference. Lastly, the Denial of Service (DoS) Protector prevents malicious denial of service attacks. As a protective measure, the system detects any abnormal memory behavior and blocks the malicious files from entering the network.

"It is our mission to ensure that our solutions are always one step ahead as we are constantly enhancing our technology," said Aviv Grafi, CEO of Votiro. "We are proud that this represents a big step forward for the overall cybersecurity industry. With this new tool, we have found two 'win events' for Votiro -- Votiro's Disarmer detected and neutralized two zero-days that had not been discovered by antivirus engines at the time. The Zero-Day Identifier tool clearly proves Votiro's vital role in preventing malicious attacks."

Votiro will be attending RSA Conference 2018 in San Francisco, April 16-20, showing live demos of its new product at booth 2521.

