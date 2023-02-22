VOTIX Partners with Iris Automation to Bring Comprehensive Drone Management for Safe BVLOS Operations

WESTON, Fla. and RENO, Nev., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone automation technology leader, VOTIX, is excited to join forces with safety avionics technology innovator, Iris Automation . The partnership enables safe BVLOS flights through the seamless integration of Iris Automation's Casia G ground-based detect and alert system into the VOTIX cloud-based drone operating system.

This integration makes remote operations a reality for enterprises that need effective and flexible drone BVLOS deployments, from routine automated inspections of critical infrastructure to rapid mobilization seen in Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs.

This hardware-software solution will feed data from the Casia G system into the VOTIX platform to provide a complete picture of the operational airspace in real-time. A key requirement to obtaining BVLOS regulatory approvals is the ability to detect non-cooperative aircraft at distance. The Casia G system fulfills this by monitoring the airspace and providing precise location and classification data of intruder aircraft, enabling automated conflict resolution via the VOTIX platform. This brings a new level of safety and mission capability to customers looking to expand their operations at scale.

VOTIX, with its pioneering "Drone Orchestration" approach, integrates all processes and systems required for a BVLOS operation. Its drone-agnostic solution enables and tracks effective C2 and live video stream, including use of cellular connectivity, integrates Casia G for Detect-and-Avoid technology, automates conflict resolution, integrates weather tracking and traffic management, controls operational limitations, automates fail-safe measures to increase safety, performs autonomous flights, enables precision landing and drone-in-a-box integration.

Casia G creates a stationary perimeter of sanitized, monitored airspace without the need to add additional sensors or payload to the drone. Using patented computer vision technology, Casia G alerts the Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) if a risk of collision is present and allows the drone to maneuver to safe zones. This eliminates the need for the pilot to maintain visual contact with the drone or to have Visual Observers (VOs) in place to monitor the skies.

Quote from VOTIX CEO, Ed Boucas

"Our mission is to make BVLOS easy. We have integrated every aspect of drone operation in a single pane of glass so pilots can easily perform safe and secure BVLOS flights."

A good example is the drone inspection provider AviSight which, using VOTIX platform, obtained two ground-breaking waivers for recurrent BVLOS inspections over several miles of Shell pipelines in the U.S. The FAA approved the first waiver in just nine days of receiving the application with VOTIX reports.

Quote from Iris Automation VP of Product, Jason Hardy-Smith

"To safely advance unpiloted operations, technology companies across our industry need to collaboratively deliver their innovative technologies in seamless solutions that are easy for customers to consume. Our partnership with VOTIX is a terrific example of that, delivering a complete platform for RPICs to safely and efficiently execute their missions."

In December, Iris Automation received a third FAA BVLOS waiver without the need for VOs based on a network of two separate Casia G nodes. Connecting additional nodes can significantly extend the UAS operational area while still giving customers the flexibility to move their operations to a different location quickly if needed.

About VOTIX

VOTIX is an American drone software company that developed the first platform capable of truly delivering drone automation, orchestration and remote operation, while being hardware agnostic. VOTIX expands drone capabilities and productivity by enabling BVLOS operations, autonomous flight, precision landing and drone-in-a-box integration. VOTIX is a cloud platform that automates drone operations so you can MANAGE missions, resources and data, STREAM real-time flight videos to anyone and FLY drones remotely and autonomously from anywhere. VOTIX is the most powerful platform to support your drone operations. VOTIX, Go Beyond! www.votix.com

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is dedicated to creating an aviation environment where no two aircraft ever collide in mid-air. We leverage innovative AI-based vision technology that enables uncrewed and crewed aircraft to mitigate the risk of airborne collisions - vital for safe, scalable, and efficient operations across countless industries. Iris' onboard and ground-based Casia systems give operators the situational awareness and automation needed to safely navigate an increasingly complex and congested airspace. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks to advance safety and efficiency in aviation. www.irisonboard.com

