Voto Latino Celebrates Critical Efforts in Mobilizing Latinx Voters for Biden Win

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voto Latino's voter registration campaign proved critical to Democrats' success in recapturing the White House and ending the Trump presidency. At the beginning of the 2020 election cycle, Voto Latino set a goal to register 500,000 voters. The organization successfully registered 601,330 people across the country, specifically targeting states that would end up securing victory for President-elect Joe Biden, mobilized 3.7 million voters, and raised $33.2 million to invest in education, engagement, and empowerment efforts. In multiple battleground states – including Arizona and Georgia – the turn out of Voto Latino's registered voters secured the margin of victory. No other organization was able to register and turn out Latinx voters at the scale of Voto Latino, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered traditional voter registration activities.

"Latinx voters, for the first time ever, comprised the second-largest voting bloc in the country and Voto Latino capitalized on our expertise and infrastructure to turn them out in record numbers," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "Young Latinx voters – the core of our audience – made up the largest bloc of voters within the Latinx electorate in key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. We started our work early and we ran programming year-round. Our 2020 campaign should become the Democratic blueprint for engaging and turning out Latinx voters."

Voto Latino also wishes to express its sincere gratitude to its supporters, volunteers, and especially, to the voters of the United States of America. This election was unprecedented. With a global pandemic, increasing divisiveness, and political uncertainty, this country answered the call of duty and performed as required. Through our work, Voto Latino has indelibly transformed the American electorate for decades by growing and empowering the Latinx voting bloc. The Latinx community has always been a part of this country, but our political power and agency have been ignored and hampered for too long. Through a robust voter registration and empowerment campaign, Voto Latino has demonstrated the necessity of Latinx inclusion in our democracy. Latinx voters proved pivotal to the outcome of the election and the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. In multiple battleground states, the margin of victory was often smaller than the number of voters registered by the organization.

Voto Latino played a major role in registering and mobilizing low-propensity Latinx youth voters to the polls in multiple must-win states. 79% of those registered by the organization were between the ages of 18 and 39. 58% were women. Overall, 54% of those the organization registered were first-time voters. Additionally, 40% of all 2020 Latinx early voters did not vote in 2016.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

SOURCE Voto Latino