Voto Latino Commits to Spend $2.5M to Register and Mobilize Latinx Voters in Georgia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voto Latino will reopen its voter registration campaign for the Georgia Senate runoffs on January 5, 2021. The registration deadline for Georgians to vote in the contests is December 7. Through the 2020 election cycle, Voto Latino registered 35,774 voters in the state, where the presidential race was decided in favor of President-elect Joe Biden by a margin of 10,195 votes. Latinx voters were a critical part of President-elect Biden's success in Georgia and the votes that led to a runoff, and Voto Latino is committed to building on that momentum.

"Georgia proved to be a critical battleground in the 2020 election and will continue to be until the state's voters have full closure and representation in the Senate," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "This cycle is not over and we will be investing heavily in the state to guarantee that all voters in Georgia have the opportunity to make their voices heard. President-elect Biden outlined an extensive Latinx agenda and we want to see a Senate that's ready to act decisively to make those promises a reality. With the balance of the Senate hinging on Georgia, this is a crucial battle for the future of the country."

Voto Latino registered 601,330 voters for the 2020 election cycle. Voto Latino's historic investment of $33M across critical states helped lead to critical margins in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Virginia. of those registered by the organization were between the ages of 18 and 39. 58% were women. Overall, 54% of those the organization registered were first-time voters. Voto Latino has played a major role in registering and mobilizing low propensity Latinx youth voters to the polls in these critical states. Additionally, 40% of all 2020 Latinx early voters did not vote in 2016.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

