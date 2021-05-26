Voto Latino Foundation Partners With Uber And GoGoGrandparent To Increase Access To COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voto Latino Foundation, the largest Latinx voter registration organization in the U.S., has teamed up with Uber Technologies and GoGoGrandparent to launch a new initiative that provides the Latinx community with increased access to COVID-19 vaccines as part of its broader vaccine equity program.

The initiative will kick off in Florida this week and allow Latinos in the state to claim a free ride to their vaccination location. The pilot particularly targets Latinx populations that may face knowledge barriers about how and where to get vaccinated or do not have proper transportation access.

"If we are serious about getting COVID-19 under control and protecting our families and loved ones, we must bring help to those who need it most," says María Teresa Kumar, co-founding president and CEO of Voto Latino Foundation. "Our influence and trust within the Latinx community will help get more Latinos vaccinated so that we can return to some normalcy in our lives. We have a shared mission with Uber and GoGoGrandparent to provide vaccines to the most vulnerable communities and get us healthy."

The pilot combines Uber and GoGoGrandparent's technology and transportation expertise with Voto Latino's deep knowledge of Latinx communities and digital-first savviness. Uber has committed to donating 25,000 rides to Voto Latino Foundation to support this effort.

"Nobody should miss out on getting a vaccine because they can't get a ride," said Julia Paige, Uber's Director of Social Impact. "At Uber, we've been focused on breaking down transportation barriers in underserved communities and are excited to work with Voto Latino and GoGoGrandparent to help provide equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine."

"Getting vaccinated is such an important step forward, and we're excited to play a role with Voto Latino and Uber in helping people safely resume the activities and relationships that make our lives full," said Justin Boogaard, Co-Founder and CEO of GoGoGrandparent. "At GoGo, we're committed to helping people cross the digital divide and access important services without smartphones or internet access."

Latinos in Florida can get a free ride to their vaccine appointment by calling 855-497-2117 (Spanish-English bilingual hotline). Following this initial launch in Florida, the vaccine equity pilot will expand nationwide in the weeks to follow.

Voto Latino Foundation (VLF) is the largest Latinx voter registration organization in the country. VLF is a non-profit, non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization centered around Latinx youth predicated on their influence in their households and their sheer numbers. 66% of Latinos in the US are under the age of 33 and will propel the Latinx electorate to be the second largest voting block for the first time in 2020. VLF is among the top 10 voter registration outfits in the nation and the only Latinx organization on the list.

Uber Technologies with over 93 million monthly active users worldwide, Uber is an American technology company that offers services such as ride-hailing, food delivery (Uber Eats), package delivery, couriers, freight transportation, and, through a partnership with Lime, electric bicycle and motorized scooter rental. The company is based in San Francisco and has operations in over 900 metropolitan areas worldwide.

GoGoGrandparent helps older adults and people with disabilities live independently in their home for as long as possible. By working with on-demand services, GoGo manages mobility, meals, groceries, medication delivery, and more for their clients. GoGo's "GoGoGuardian" system monitors trips and screens on-demand contractors to support clients living with cognitive, visual, physical or dexterous impairments and offer safer, reliable and affordable independence. Built in 2015 as inspired by the CEO's grandmother, GoGo is now relied upon by hundreds of thousands of people throughout the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Voto Latino Foundation