Voto Latino Foundation To Virtually Host 12th Annual Power Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Voto Latino Foundation will hold its 12th annual Power Summit bringing together top leaders, influencers, and elected officials to provide information and resources to more than 500 Latinx activists and voters on how they can become educated, engaged and empowered leading up to the 2020 election. For the first time, the conference will be held virtually and will take place on Friday, October 2nd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Speakers will include former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former presidential candidate Julián Castro, Senator Bernie Sanders, Voto Latino Foundation Board Member Rosario Dawson, Daphne Frias of Box the Ballot, Nubia Willman of Latinas Uprising, Marivette Navarrete of The Mujerista, and more.

"Despite not being able to convene in person, this year's Power Summit is shaping up to be one of our most impactful yet," said María Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino. "Our speakers, activists, and attendees are locked in and ready to make a difference this election season. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 394,413 voters this election cycle and is poised to mobilize more than 2.2 million voters heading into the election. The Latinx community will decide who will be president come January."

Attendee sessions will be presented by GLAAD, March for Our Lives, EMILY's List, Disinfo Defense League, and Power to the Polls. Sponsors for Power Summit include Univision, SEIU, Microsoft, Emily's List, Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, Nike, Universal Music Group, PG&E, and Planned Parenthood For America.

To save your spot at this year's Power Summit, visit www.votolatino.org/powersummit2020 to sign up.

Voto Latino Foundation (VLF) is a non-profit, non-partisan 501(c)3 organization that empowers the Latinx community to claim a better future through civic participation.

Contact:

Danny Turkel, [email protected]

SOURCE Voto Latino

Related Links

www.votolatino.org

