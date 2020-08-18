Voto Latino hits a quarter of a million registered voters for 2020 election cycle

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voto Latino, the nation's largest Latinx voter registration organization, has officially registered 254,528 voters for the 2020 election cycle -- surpassing the halfway mark for its 500,000 registration goal. This milestone brings the organization's registration total to over 750,000 voters and represents the most voters registered in an election cycle in its 15-year history. Of those registered for the 2020 election, 70% are between the ages of 18 and 34, and 146,983 people were registered in Texas, alone.

"We took a gamble after the 2018 election - our gut told us that if we made early smart investments in a digital-first infrastructure and started January 1 on registration - speaking to an overlooked but critical pool of voters, there would be an appetite for enfranchisement. Young people have not let us down. They care and they are motivated. This is no doubt the most seminal election of our lifetime and we turned the traditional model for voter outreach on its head and it's paying off," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "Young people are leading the way in political organizing this election cycle and we're seeing evidence that they are connecting protest to voting and are poised to make noise come this November. This is just the beginning."

For the first time, the Latinx community will constitute the second-largest voting bloc in the electorate. Four million who have turned 18 since the 2016 election and who will be eligible to cast a ballot for the first time this year. Voto Latino adopted a grassroots approach to voter registration online, stepping in where party and government structures have failed. Since the tragic murder of George Floyd on May 25th, Voto Latino has registered 143,840, demonstrating the mobilizing nature of the Black Lives Matter movement on the Latinx community. A July poll completed between Latino Decisions and Voto Latino found that more than three-quarters of Latinx people supported Black Lives Matter and police reform. This year, Voto Latino also made it's first-ever political endorsement, supporting Vice President Joe Biden for president of the United States.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

Contact:

Danny Turkel, [email protected]

SOURCE Voto Latino

Related Links

www.votolatino.org

