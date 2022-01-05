Votrite Hires Chief Compliance Officer, Christopher Baum

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Votrite, a U.S.-based leader in electronic voting technology and election delivery, announces the addition of Chief Compliance Officer, Christopher Baum.

This position will lead the effort of various Federal and State Certifications for Votrite's product line which includes:

Votrite Electronic Voting System - options include: Public sector elections Private sector elections ADA Compliant voting at the Polling Place

Votrite ADA "Vote-at-Home" Device



Votrite Poll Book - options include: Registration at the polling place only, or Registration + Voting

Votrite Online Voting at www.votritemobil.com - options include: Public sector elections (where allowable) Private sector elections ADA Compliant voting

Mr. Baum comes to Votrite with many years of Election and Security experience having previously consulted at the Board of Elections in the City of New York, New York State Board of Elections, and other state and local governments on multiple projects to source voting equipment as well as solutions to properly conduct post-election audits. This work specifically included compliance with HAVA and the US Elections Assistance Commission.

Votrite President, Jim Kapsis, says, "A Certified Project Manager and Election Expert like Christopher is exactly who we need in this role to drive our products though the certification process. Excited to have him on board."

To discuss any of the available products or to connect with Christopher Baum, please reach out to Votrite's Media and Communication Manager, Nicole Kuhnke.

About Votrite

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Tampa and New York, Voterite, Inc., dba Votrite, offers convenient and secure voting options for the Public Sector, Unions, Universities, Homeowners/Condo Associations, Corporations, Organizations, and Municipalities. Votrite leverages more than 30 years of domestic-based engineering experience to assure clients secure elections. Votrite has a solution for every voter and every election.

