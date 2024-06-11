Vouch and Carta Announce Embedded Partnership to Enhance Risk Management for Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta, the premier provider of equity management solutions, and Vouch, the leading business insurance provider for startups, are pleased to announce a strategic embedded partnership. This integration within the Carta Platform will enhance the experience for its 40,000 startup clients by streamlining the insurance buying process and providing tailored risk monitoring and coverage solutions.

Carta and Vouch are simplifying risk management for startups with streamlined insurance applications and exclusive discounts, and upcoming features like real-time risk monitoring and tailored insurance packages.

"In today's competitive startup landscape where capital efficiency is paramount, startups need to manage risk effectively, and insurance is a major part of that equation," said Reed McBride, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem for Carta. "Carta chose to partner with Vouch because we share the same goal: ensuring that great startups don't fail for the wrong reasons."

Sam Hodges, CEO of Vouch, added, "In particular, having the right D&O insurance is pivotal for protecting both company and personal assets. Vouch's coverage is designed specifically for the needs of venture-backed founders and board members, with unique protections for risks like investor infighting and IP disputes. With increased insight from Carta, we can make even better recommendations so that startups and their founders are protected at every growth stage."

With this embedded integration, Carta clients will now benefit from a more automated insurance application process. By integrating with Carta's cap table, users can pre-fill parts of their insurance application, ensuring accuracy and saving valuable time.

This partnership also provides cost-saving opportunities for Carta's extensive client base. Through the embedded offering, Vouch will soon introduce real-time risk and coverage monitoring solutions to Carta clients and access to tailored insurance packages and exclusive discounts.

The partnership is powered by the integration of two technology platforms: Carta API and Vouch Embedded Insurance. The Carta API, utilized by companies such as Stripe, Rippling, Deel, and Cooley, is a secure data service that enables partners to enhance insights and workflows for Carta users. Vouch Embedded Insurance enables clients to purchase and manage insurance at the point of need, like within the Carta platform. Together, Vouch and Carta are dedicated to strengthening the startup ecosystem by securely connecting essential tools and fostering operational best practices.

Rajat Kongovi, Chief Product Officer at Vouch, emphasized the strategic potential of the partnership. "This is just the beginning," he stated. "At Vouch, we've developed the industry's fastest and most flexible insurance platform, and its true potential is only unlocked with real-time data on company and industry risks. Together with Carta, we can transform the insurance experience for the entire Carta ecosystem—from founders to board members to investors—providing exclusive access to innovative coverages with unparalleled ease of management and unmatched value."

For more information about the Carta and Vouch partnership, see Carta's Partnership Announcement .

About Carta

Carta is a platform that helps people manage equity, build businesses, and invest in the companies of tomorrow. Our mission is to unlock the power of equity ownership for more people in more places. Carta manages nearly three trillion dollars in equity globally. The company is trusted by more than 40,000 companies, over 7,000 funds and SPVs, and over two billion equity holders to manage cap tables, compensation, valuations, liquidity, and more (note: Carta does not provide insurance services or products). For more information, check out Carta .

About Vouch

Vouch is a US-based business insurance provider to thousands of high-growth companies, having raised over $185 million from top-tier Silicon Valley institutions and investors, including Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, and Index Ventures. Since its inception in 2018, Vouch has empowered clients to get risk management right through niche expertise, a proprietary approach to pricing and underwriting, fast, digital-first procurement, and coverages that scale as the company grows. For more information, check out Vouch .

Vouch Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19039391) and Vouch Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19926463) are licensed in the states in which they conduct business. Detailed license information is available at https://www.vouch.us/licenses.

