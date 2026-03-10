Vouch Expands Specialized Brokerage to Financial Services, Health & Life Sciences, and Professional Services

Built on proven track record protecting 6,000+ ambitious companies, Vouch applies its advisory-led model to industries facing heightened regulatory complexity and investor scrutiny

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch, the business insurance broker trusted by over 6,000 ambitious companies, announced today it is expanding its specialized brokerage capabilities into Financial Services, Health & Life Sciences, and Professional Services. With this expansion, Vouch is extending its capabilities to verticals with similar risk patterns: heightened investor scrutiny, evolving regulatory requirements, and coverage gaps that emerge during critical growth milestones.

Small to mid-market companies face a false choice: web brokers that prioritize speed but lack specialized guidance, and large legacy brokers offering slow, generalized service built for enterprises but leaving small and mid-market companies underserved. Vouch was built to fill that gap.

"Since 2019, we've proven that a specialized, advisory-led brokerage model backed by modern technology is what high-growth companies need to manage risk," said Sam Hodges, CEO and co-founder of Vouch. "Expanding into Health & Life Sciences, Professional Services, and Financial Services is a natural next step. These are industries full of ambitious, high-growth companies that have had unmet needs for too long, and we've designed Vouch to provide the industry expertise and AI-powered experiences they need to grow."

Vouch brings:

Deep industry expertise with dedicated advisors who understand business models and anticipate coverage needs as companies scale

with dedicated advisors who understand business models and anticipate coverage needs as companies scale An effortless client experience powered by modern technology to deliver instant quoting for early-stage companies and benchmarking insights for growth-stage companies

powered by modern technology to deliver instant quoting for early-stage companies and benchmarking insights for growth-stage companies Scalable coverage designed to evolve from initial fundraising through clinical trials and beyond.

Vouch has already demonstrated this model's effectiveness with financial services clients including hedge funds and institutional venture capital firms, where the company has built expertise in portfolio company audits and investor due diligence requirements.

Recent client outcomes include:

Supporting a fintech client's $100M+ Series D by strengthening D&O and E&O coverage to meet investor expectations

client's $100M+ Series D by strengthening D&O and E&O coverage to meet investor expectations Helping a digital payments company secure an international airline partnership by conducting a full contract and policy audit

Navigated a time-sensitive renewal for a leading SaaS company by securing crypto -aligned coverage terms while reducing costs

With this announcement, Vouch looks forward to delivering new advisory capabilities and deepening carrier appointments to meet the evolving needs of ambitious leaders and businesses.

Vouch is the leading insurance broker for ambitious leaders. We believe growing companies deserve big-company guidance, from start to scale. Through human expertise and modern technology, Vouch makes insurance easy and scalable. Our advisors understand your industry, guide you through risk decisions, and design coverage that stands up to scrutiny, without painful transitions or costly gaps. Trusted by more than 6,000 companies across technology, health & life sciences, professional services, and financial services, Vouch is headquartered in San Francisco and licensed in all 50 states. Learn more at www.vouch.us.

