Vouched Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Independent audit confirms Vouched meets the highest standards for Security, Availability, Confidentiality and Privacy

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched, an AI-driven identity verification platform, today announced that the company has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and achieved compliance. The certification is a reflection of Vouched's commitment to protecting its customers' data and maintaining high information security standards. The audit was independently performed by Sensiba LLP.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Vouched's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba.

"Amidst an ever-evolving digital landscape, trust and security form the bedrock of our customer relationships," said John Baird, CEO of Vouched. "This latest certification is more than a badge, it's our pledge to uphold the highest security standards and ensure peace of mind for our partners and their customers. Vouched is not just meeting but exceeding industry benchmarks, further solidifying the trust placed in our AI-based identity verification solution."

About Vouched
Vouched is an industry leading provider of AI-based identity verification for regulated and commercial businesses who need to quickly and accurately verify individuals in order to provide access to services, while minimizing fraud risk. Vouched delivers identity verification for anyone, anywhere, providing a multi-dimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations. Vouched is the only IDV solution that is adaptive to ensure customer growth and acquisition goals are met, while maintaining compliance requirements through a proven,  deterministic decision process that leads the industry in definitive response rates. Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC,  BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, SeaChange Ventures.  Learn more at Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Vikki Herrera, Oak Street Communications
[email protected]
408.206.7009

