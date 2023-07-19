Vouched Receives ISO 27001:2022 Security Standard Certification

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched, an AI-driven identity verification platform, today announced it received ISO 27001 accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) from the International Standards Organization. This is the fourth consecutive year that Vouched received this accreditation, since launching its product in late 2019. The certification reinforces Vouched's commitment to protecting its customers information security, as well as excellent risk management and adherence to rigorous data handling requirements.

"At Vouched, our highest priority is protecting our customers' data and ensuring we deliver an accurate identity verification process," said John Baird, Co-Founder and CEO, Vouched. "This certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance for our valued customers. It reinforces our dedication to safeguarding their data and upholding industry best practices, instilling confidence in the reliability and integrity of Vouched's IDV services."

The third-party audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP, included an examination of Vouched's ISMS. ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for ISMS. Achieving this certification means that Vouched has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

"We remain committed to continually enhancing our services, setting new benchmarks in security, and safeguarding our customers' privacy," said Imran Khawaja, Engineering Lead who manages IT and Security at Vouched. "With a relentless focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations, our goal is to achieve the highest standards of security and compliance."

Vouched is an industry leading provider of AI-based identity verification for regulated and commercial businesses who need to quickly and accurately verify individuals in order to provide access to services, while minimizing fraud risk. Vouched delivers identity verification for anyone, anywhere, providing a multi-dimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations. Vouched is the only IDV solution that is adaptive to ensure customer growth and acquisition goals are met, while maintaining compliance requirements through a proven, deterministic decision process that leads the industry in definitive response rates. Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC, BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, SeaChange Ventures. Learn more at Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

