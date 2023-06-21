Vouched Wins 2023 AI Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Biometrics Solution

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched, an AI-driven identity verification platform, today announced that it has been selected the winner in the 6th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program in the "Best Overall Biometrics Solution" category. Today's award win follows recognition of Vouched CEO John Baird by The Inc Magazine as one of the 10 Most Influential AI Leaders to Watch in 2023.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and other industry-specific AI applications.

"At Vouched, we are committed to fulfilling our mission of providing expert identity verification services to anyone, anywhere, in order to facilitate access to life's most essential services, while being both innovative and respectful stewards of using AI for the good of humankind," said John Baird, Co-Founder and CEO, Vouched. "We are honored to be recognized by the AI Breakthrough Awards program for this vision and what it means for empowerment and economic inclusion."

Using AI-powered technology, Vouched provides industry-leading identity verification that maximizes access to essential services while minimizing the risk of fraud. The platform offers multidimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations, enabling businesses to verify anyone, anywhere. What sets Vouched apart is its adaptive IDV solution, which is designed to meet customer growth and acquisition goals while maintaining compliance requirements. Its proven, deterministic decision process leads the industry in definitive response rates, making Vouched the only IDV solution companies need for secure and efficient identity verification.

By applying dozens of proprietary AI models and robust data checks simultaneously, Vouched can verify individuals and detect over 99.58% of known fraud cases. This fraud sensitivity detection rate is believed to be one of the highest in the industry. Additionally, the end-to-end Vouched solution includes proprietary technology that allows the company to quickly and easily scale its platform as new forms of identification emerge globally as well as extracting and examining ID documents for fraud, including liveness and other fraud reviews.

For more information on the Vouched platform, visit https://www.vouched.id/.

About Vouched
Vouched is an industry leading provider of AI-based identity verification for regulated and commercial businesses who need to quickly and accurately verify individuals in order to provide access to services, while minimizing fraud risk. Vouched delivers identity verification for anyone, anywhere, providing a multi-dimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations. Vouched is the only IDV solution that is adaptive to ensure customer growth and acquisition goals are met, while maintaining compliance requirements through a proven,  deterministic decision process that leads the industry in definitive response rates. Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC,  BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, SeaChange Ventures.  Learn more at Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn.

