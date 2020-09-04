VoucherCart Announces Partnership With Mews

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September 2020 sees the announcement of a new and exciting partnership in the hotel tech space between voucher and gift card tech disruptor VoucherCart and property management solution Mews.

VoucherCart allows hotels to create, promote and sell their products and services as vouchers, gift cards, memberships, and tickets for events, providing hotels with payment in full and in advance, generating much needed up-front revenue.

In addition to pre-payment for hotels, the power and flexibility of VoucherCart's e-commerce toolset mean hotels can sell seamlessly through their website, social media, and email, right across their portfolio of products and services including Accommodation packages, Restaurants, and F&B, Spa, Leisure, and more. It's an entirely new and much-needed revenue channel.

See a live example: https://demo.vouchercart.com/

The integration between VoucherCart and the Mews hospitality cloud allows a seamless checkout for guests using their vouchers as payment for hotel services. It comes at a crucial time for the hotel sector as the challenges of revenue generation play out across the hospitality industry globally.

The COVID pandemic has forced a shift in strategy and revenue focus for hotels globally. Allowing hotels to take payment in full and in advance for their products and services is a godsend. It will be crucial for the survival of many hotel operators through COVID, as well as for prosperity and revenue growth on the other side of the pandemic.

VoucherCart CEO, Doug MacLennan, says:

"We're excited to partner with Mews in the hospitality tech space. Much like VoucherCart, Mews are pioneers of change and process improvement in the hospitality sector. Their view of guest engagement and overhaul of the outdated processes which have constrained efficiency and impeded growth in the past is refreshing and welcomed. We look forward to working with Mews to deliver revenue and profit growth for our valued customers."

Mews CEO, Matt Welle, says:

"In challenging times like these, it's important that the hospitality industry keeps moving forward. We're really happy to welcome VoucherCart to the Mews Marketplace, where they join hundreds of hospitality's best, most innovative solutions. Vouchers and flexible booking terms are key today to travel experiences, and VoucherCart has a strong track record of delivering revenue growth for hotels. We're excited for our customers to experience this for themselves and bring guests back through their doors."

About Mews

Founded by ex-hoteliers, Mews is an all-in-one, highly flexible, cloud-based solution to manage hotels, hostels, apartments and more. It acts as a central nervous system for properties of any size – from big chains to small independents – with a number of innovative features and powerful capabilities.

Mews serves over 1,600 properties across more than 60 countries in all five continents, and works with a huge number of hospitality tech companies to provide hoteliers with an unbeatable platform – no other PMS offers as many integrations. At the 2020 HotelTechAwards, Mews was voted Best PMS by industry peers.

For more information about Mews, visit: https://www.mews.com

About VoucherCart

The market-leading cloud-based voucher and gift card tech company provide powerful and flexible eCommerce technology for hotels to create, promote and sell pre-paid vouchers, gift cards, and tickets for events with ease, and from a single dashboard via all their digital channels, as well as over-the-counter sales.

For more information about VoucherCart Hotel Gift Card and Voucher Software:

Contact VoucherCart Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Tel (US) : 628 240 0365

Tel (UK) : 0131 608 0111

Web: https://vouchercart.com

