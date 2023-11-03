Voulkos, Chadwick, Haring, Warhol, and Fairey highlight Moran's Modern & Contemporary Fine Art sale!

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 | 12:00pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers will present their bi-annual sale of Modern & Contemporary Art on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, at noon PDT. This auction will feature works by many important artists of the 20th and 21st centuries including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Peter Voulkos, Lynn Chadwich, Robert Irwin, Andre Lhote, Alexander Calder, Aaron Fowler, Sam Francis, Joan Miro, Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, Salvador Dali, and a capsule collection of twelve works by Shepard Fairey.

André Lhote (1885-1962), “La Fenetre A Meneaux,” 1959. Oil on canvas, 28.75” H x 36.25” W est. $20,000-30,000. Go to www.johnmoran.com to view and bid.
Leading the sale are sculptures by Peter Voulkos and Lynn Chadwick. Voulkos, an American artist of Greek descent, is known for his abstract expressionist ceramic sculptures which crossed the traditional divide between ceramic crafts and fine art. Making its way to the auction is block is his 50" H x 28" Dia. work, "Alegria," 2000, with an estimate of $60,000-80,000. Lynn Chadwick started as an architectural draughtsman, then turned to art, welding in a unique and innovative way. He produced sculptures in iron, bronze, and steel. This sale will offer two of his works, one being Maquette II Walking Woman, 1983, estimated $45,000-55,000.

"La Fenetre A Meneaux," 1959, by André Lhote, represents the selection of modern French art. Lhote (1885-1962) was a French Cubist painter. "La Fenetre A Meneaux," 1959 will be offered with a $20,000-30,000 estimate.

This sale will also feature American artists Robert Irwin, Keith Haring, and Andy Warhol. Sadly, Irwin recently passed away on October 25th, 2023 at the age of 95, but collectors will be able to enjoy one of his early works, "Afterall," 1956, at a $20,000-30,000 estimate. Estimated $20,000-30,000 is Keith Haring's mixed media work, "Angel," 1987, and Andy Warhol's screenprint, "After The Party," 1979 has an estimate of $15,000-20,000.

This sale also features a capsule collection of twelve works by Shepard Fairey from the estate of esteemed music manager, Elliott Roberts. Roberts was the founder of Asylum Records and Lookout Management and was responsible for the great careers of many musicians including Joni Mitchell and Neil Young. His collection of Shepard Fairey works, with estimates ranging $400-$20,000, are a visual example of Roberts' career and love for Rock n Roll.

To see the full sale and bid, go to www.johnmoran.com.

Brenda Smith
Brenda@johnmoran.com

