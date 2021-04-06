Vous Vitamin Adds Pfizer Veteran Lynda Sun Lee to Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vous Vitamin, the pioneer in the personalized vitamin market, today announced the addition of Lynda Sun Lee to its board of advisors. Lee's background includes 15 years as worldwide business development director with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, where she managed global strategic acquisitions and in-licensing opportunities with a focus on nutritional supplements.

Lee's experience at Pfizer included leading the acquisitions of Emergen-C in the U.S. and the Treerly brand in China as well as developing strategic partnerships in support of the vitamin brands Centrum and Caltrate. She previously led the expansion of Clorox brands in Asia, after having worked as a brand manager on Procter & Gamble brands in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

"With its individualized approach to dietary supplements as well as growing consumer interest in personalized nutrition, Vous Vitamin is in an ideal position to pursue the kinds of strategic business development opportunities that have been my focus for the past 15 years," Lee said. "My goal as an advisory board member will be to identify new channels that complement the company's business model and provide a path to building market share."

Lee joins the Vous Vitamin board at a time when the company is poised for strong growth. Company revenues nearly tripled in 2020, and forecasts by the Nutrition Business Journal indicate that overall personalized supplement sales will climb from $134 million in 2018 to $1.8 billion by 2024. With strong differentiators, including individualized all-in-one-tablets formulated by physicians instead of the packs of multiple pills sold by other providers, Vous Vitamin is positioned to take full advantage of this market expansion.

"As the personalized vitamin market continues to mature, our advisory board is providing important guidance in shaping our business strategy," said endocrinologist Dr. Romy Block, who co-founded Vous Vitamin with internist Dr. Arielle Levitan. "Lynda's extensive transactional and international experience in the nutritional supplement space will be an asset in both developing and executing our roadmap moving forward."

About Vous Vitamin

Vous Vitamin launched the personalized vitamin space in 2014 and remains the only company to supply all-in-one multivitamin blends rather than packs of multiple pills, creating a simple daily vitamin routine that avoids pill fatigue and reduces supplement costs. The company also offers the only personalized vitamin platform designed by physicians who have based their proprietary formulas on scientific studies of nutrient effectiveness. Founders Dr. Romy Block and Dr. Arielle Levitan are co-authors of The Vitamin Solution: Two Doctors Clear the Confusion Around Vitamins and Your Health. For more information, visit https://www.vousvitamin.com/

