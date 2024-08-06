Vovk Foundation Receives Grant from BlueCheck Ukraine to Support Innovative Humanitarian Project

The BlueCheck Ukraine Grant will enable the Vovk Foundation to deploy several modular kitchens for internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vovk Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2023 to offer assistance and support to Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian ancestry, is pleased to announce that it has secured a significant grant of approximately USD $30,000.00 from BlueCheck Ukraine to support its work in Ukraine. This grant will bolster the deployment of modular kitchens for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Since the devastating onset of the conflict in Ukraine, approximately 5.1 million people have been internally displaced, encountering severe hardships. The escalation of the conflict, especially near Avdiivka and in western villages like Pokrovsk, has significantly strained local resources with a rising number of IDPs. The Vovk Foundation has been at the forefront, addressing these urgent needs through innovative solutions like its portable, fuel-efficient, and durable modular kitchens. Successfully tested to serve over 100 people each, these kitchens are crucial for communities overwhelmed by the influx of displaced families. With the new funding, the Foundation plans to acquire four additional kitchens for critical regions, enhancing its capability to provide immediate and essential services to those in need. These kitchens, once fully operational, will provide meals for a minimum of 2500 people weekly.

"BlueCheck Ukraine's support significantly enhances our ability to assist displaced communities in Ukraine," said Yurij Wowczuk, Director of the Vovk Foundation. "The modular kitchens have been a lifeline for many families, and with this funding, we can ensure that more people have access to nutritious meals as Russia's aggression continues."

With this generous grant from BlueCheck Ukraine, the Vovk Foundation is set to expand its impact, providing vital services to communities and individuals most affected by Russia's war against Ukraine. The Foundation remains committed to its mission of supporting the resilience and future growth of Ukraine through these challenging times.

About the Vovk Foundation

Founded in 2023, The Vovk Foundation Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with full tax-exempt status. Headquartered in Morgantown, WV, the Foundation has impactful work centers around five verticals in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people: education, entrepreneurship, innovation, economic rebuilding, and truth telling. The Foundation has commissioned the writing of a significant book on the noted OUN leader and civic figure Ivan Vovchuk. For more information, visit the Vovk Foundation website at www.vovkfoundation.org .

About BlueCheck Ukraine

BlueCheck was launched in March 2022 and is a collective of humanitarian crisis response experts, entrepreneurs, and filmmakers with decades of experience addressing the needs of conflict-affected populations and documenting solidarity movements countering oppression.

BlueCheck Ukraine identifies, vets, and fast-tracks urgent financial support to Ukrainian NGOs and aid initiatives providing life-saving and other critical humanitarian work on the front lines of Russia's war on Ukraine. They have the proximity, local knowledge and access to assist those in desperate need.

