Vovk Foundation To Publish New Book on Ivan Vovchuk in June 2024: National Tribune - Legacy of Liberated Nations: Life and Ideas of Ivan Vovchuk

National Tribune will detail the legacy of Ivan Vovchuk, a Ukrainian Nationalist honored as Righteous Among the Nations, unveil new details of the Cold War, and underscore the need to support Ukraine.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vovk Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2023 to offer assistance and support to Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian ancestry, is excited to announce the forthcoming English publication of National Tribune – Legacy of Liberated Nations: Life and Ideas of Ivan Vovchuk. Authored by distinguished Ukrainian historian Oleh Protsenko and produced in collaboration with Borys Lozhkin, President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, this groundbreaking work will also be available in Ukrainian.

In National Tribune – Legacy of Liberated Nations: Life and Ideas of Ivan Vovchuk, readers are granted unprecedented access into the life of Ivan Vovchuk, formerly a leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and a seminal figure in Ukraine's enduring quest for liberty. This compelling book not only revives Vovchuk's storied legacy but also challenges long-standing Soviet narratives that falsely portray Ukrainian nationalists as adversaries of the Jewish community. Through rigorous research and engaging storytelling, National Tribune highlights Vovchuk's heroic efforts to save Jewish lives during the Holocaust and his pivotal role in defending Ukraine against Soviet dominance while fostering robust U.S.-Ukraine relations. More than just a historical account, this book offers a profound examination of the intertwined destinies of Ukrainian and Jewish communities, redefining our understanding of the Cold War's covert conflicts and their relevance today as Ukraine continues its struggle for freedom.

"We are deeply honored to announce the publication of Oleh Protsenko's book about our grandfather, Ivan Vovchuk. As a pivotal figure in modern Ukrainian history, his legacy has inspired many. We are delighted that this book will make his remarkable story accessible to English-speaking audiences worldwide. It is a must-read for policymakers, academics, and anyone interested in the influential personalities who have shaped our history," said Zenovy Wowczuk, Borys Wowczuk, and Yurij Wowczuk, Directors of the Vovk Foundation. "We are grateful to be able to partner with Borys Lozhkin on this critical work and look forward to strengthening the Ukrainian-Jewish communities both in Ukraine and here in the United States. Telling the story of Ivan Vovchuk, who risked his life to save Jews during World War II, is a step forward in this mission."

Professor Alexander Motyl, Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University-Newark said, "Oleh Protsenko has written a well-researched, multi-layered, and even-handed history of one of Ukraine's most fascinating, though insufficiently known, figures—Ivan Vovchuk. But Protsenko has done much more than produce an eminently readable historical account of one man. He has embedded Vovchuk's biography in detailed histories of 20th-century Ukraine, the organized nationalist movement, and the Ukrainian diaspora. As a result, we come to appreciate Vovchuk's contribution to Ukrainian history as well as the many large and small ways in which changing contexts and unchanging complexities influenced his life and actions. That is quite an accomplishment."

National Tribune will be formally launched at an event in Washington D.C. in June. Please email [email protected] for additional details.

