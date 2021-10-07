Vow Inc. joins portfolio of K1, a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth software companies globally

"Digital Pharmacist's strategic combination with Vow positions us to deliver best-in-class interoperable IVR" Tweet this

Vow will continue to offer its best-in-class IVR technology platform. It will subsume Digital Pharmacist's IVR operations and products, migrating the company's customers to Vow's platform in 2022. Digital Pharmacist will subsume Vow's website and mobile app solutions, augmenting these products with new features and functionality that will enrich patient engagement and experience.

"We are excited to partner with Chip and the Vow team to bring the Vow brand and products to a greater number of independent pharmacies," said Corey Hansen, CEO of Digital Pharmacist. "Digital Pharmacist's strategic combination with Vow positions us to deliver best-in-class interoperable IVR, website, and mobile app products to our pharmacy customers and their patients. Our next-generation Patient Engagement Platform will form the cornerstone of our product platform."

About Vow

Vow, headquartered in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, is a leading provider of interactive phone systems to the pharmacy industry where its solutions operate in nearly two-thousand pharmacies. The company's products automate operations, improve pharmacists' productivity, and improve patient experience.

About Digital Pharmacist

Digital Pharmacist, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading provider of software to the pharmacy industry where its solutions are deployed across more than seven thousand pharmacies. The company's products drive patient engagement and improve patient outcomes.

