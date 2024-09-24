VOW Selected to Join the 2024 Techstars Sports Accelerator

The industry-leading event management platform streamlines ticketing and communications for live sports, media, and entertainment events.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOW, the real-time enterprise platform modernizing event ticketing and guest management for live events, has been selected for the Fall 2024 cohort of Techstars Sports Powered by Indy. As part of this prestigious accelerator, VOW will join a distinguished group of 10 startups from six countries, engaging in a 13-week mentorship-driven program designed to accelerate growth and enhance market presence within the sports ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to be selected for the 2024 Techstars Sports Accelerator," states Jennifer Brisman, Founder and CEO of VOW. "This opportunity will enable us to further develop our platform, connect with key stakeholders, and accelerate our growth across sports, media, entertainment and corporate sectors. The program's mentors, extensive network and strategic partners are invaluable as we scale our product, team, company and fundraising efforts. Like events, entrepreneurship is a team sport."

Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy is renowned for supporting founders who demonstrate vision, determination, and leadership. This year's cohort includes both B2B and B2C startups spanning a variety of sectors including ticketing, fan engagement, athlete wellness, player performance, and recreational sports. VOW is honored to be part of this elite group, which includes participants from the United States, Canada, England, Scotland, Israel, and Norway.

VOW commenced its journey with Techstars on September 10th, where it will refine its go-to-market strategies to gain deeper insights into customer needs, all in the spirit of helping event professionals and venues eliminate the need for dozens of disjointed tools and arcane legacy systems, saving 33% across operating expenses while elevating the guest experience at scale.



The program gives VOW access to nearly 250 mentors from the sports industry, including venture-backed founders, celebrity athletes, angel investors, and executives from leading professional teams and leagues. The program will culminate at the Demo Day/One Zero Sports Summit showcasing the innovations developed throughout the accelerator.

VOW is on a mission to enhance the event experience for planners and attendees alike by providing modern technology that simplifies collaboration while enriching the guest journey at any scale.



Key features and benefits of VOW include:

End-to-End Guest Management: An all-in-one solution that integrates guest lists, RSVP tracking, and communications for a streamlined experience.

An all-in-one solution that integrates guest lists, RSVP tracking, and communications for a streamlined experience. Real-Time Collaboration and Automated Workflows : 'Multiplayer' collaboration that boosts productivity and streamlines workflows across teams, stakeholders, and guests, optimizing task management.

: 'Multiplayer' collaboration that boosts productivity and streamlines workflows across teams, stakeholders, and guests, optimizing task management. 24/7 High-Touch Guest Assistance and White-Glove Professional Support: Seamless guest assistance via chat and email for an elevated event experience.

Seamless guest assistance via chat and email for an elevated event experience. Tailored Solutions with Rapid Feature Development: Customizable solutions to meet specific client needs, ensuring exceptional event management experiences.

Customizable solutions to meet specific client needs, ensuring exceptional event management experiences. Guest-Facing Mobile App: Clients can deploy a white-labeled app in minutes, providing guests with an event assistant at their fingertips.

By streamlining event and guest management in one location, VOW empowers clients to provide a picture-perfect experience at scale while treating guests like gold.

VOW is currently extending an opportunity to activate a complimentary pilot program for new clients with 500 to 5,000 guests, enabling them to experience firsthand how VOW elevates the live event experience.

About VOW



Based in New York, NY, VOW is an all-in-one workspace unifying event ticketing and people management across live experiences. Founded by Jennifer Brisman, a 20-year event industry expert, VOW addresses the inefficiencies and fragmentation within the live event landscape. Brisman has produced hundreds of live events, touching nearly $60M in contracts, and has been recognized for her innovation in the field with features in CNN, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and more. Under her leadership, VOW has become a trusted partner for professionals in sports, media, and entertainment, streamlining operations for over 3,000 corporate clients and 30,000 guests for iconic brands and venues. Since its Spring 2023 launch, VOW has collaborated with major clients like PFL-MMA, 1199 Funds, GLAAD Media, NYU, and many others.

To learn more, visit www.vow.app. For product inquiries email Jennifer Brisman at [email protected].

SOURCE VOW