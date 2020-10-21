Vowel Emerges From Stealth With First Collaborative Meeting Platform For Remote & Distributed Teams

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vowel today officially launched the first true meeting platform for remote and distributed teams. Vowel was built to make meetings more productive, collaborative, engaging and actionable. Now, teams and individuals can host, plan, record, transcribe, search and share video meetings — all under a single platform.

"Earlier this year, we were forced into the world's largest work-from-home experiment, and we turned to video conferencing tools to fill a quick void," said Andrew Berman, CEO and co-founder, Vowel. "But as we look ahead to a more permanent future of flexible work, we've come to realize we need a lot more than just basic telephone functionality to hold productive meetings — we need a sophisticated platform that not only facilitates the meeting in the moment, but also makes all of its content available and shareable, whether you attended the meeting or not."

"Meetings are the lifeblood of every organization, big and small. Yet, we dread them because most are unproductive. And the pandemic has only made this problem more acute," said Matt Slotkin, co-founder and Head of Product, Vowel. "The rush towards video conferencing tools was an obvious reaction at the onset of the pandemic, but its limitations have become evident. That's why we're launching Vowel during this critical time."

Vowel is a central hub where all your meeting information is searchable and actionable. Among its many user benefits, Vowel makes meetings more:

Productive: Vowel generates a recording and live transcription of your meetings so attendees can participate, instead of tirelessly taking notes.

Collaborative: Vowel enables you to create a shared agenda, assign concrete follow-ups, and mark important points during the meeting, which can be referenced later.

Actionable: Vowel enables you to create action items during the meeting, and links them back to a searchable and shareable record of the meeting to ensure no task goes unattended.

Integrated: Vowel eliminates the need for multiple tools or plug-ins concurrently in different windows. You can start a meeting from Slack or your Google Calendar, and then receive meeting summaries via Slack or email. You can even see your meeting action items in Jira and Monday.com.

Secure: Vowel uses state-of-the-art encryption to secure user data. Additionally, by building on top of Google authentication, Vowel can control access and prevent unwanted attendees from dropping in.

"As our company has become more and more distributed, Vowel helps us get much more out of meetings than other tools out there," said Ran Reske, co-CEO, Resident Home. "Productive meetings are not just about the conversation in the moment — they're about what's next and ensuring what's covered in the meeting becomes actionable. Meetings on Vowel compared to other platforms are night and day."

Driving Vowel's progress and success to date is $4.3 million in seed funding from Amity Ventures, BoxGroup, Company Ventures and Kevin Lin, co-Founder of Twitch.

"Unproductive meetings have become the status quo for many of us. We keep piling on solutions that promise to make them more collaborative and efficient, but most fail to deliver," said Peter Bell, General Partner, Amity Ventures. "That is until we found Vowel. They've created an elegant solution to this age-old problem. And it couldn't have come at a better time as we look ahead to a future with a more distributed workforce. We're thrilled to partner with Andy, Matt, Paul and the team."

Vowel is the first true meeting platform for remote and distributed teams. For more information, please visit https://www.vowel.com .

