Vox Church Begins Sunday Morning Services in Worcester This Easter

Vox Church Worcester will be one of nine Vox Church locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts to hold services on Easter morning this Sunday. More information on all service times and locations can be found at VoxChurch.org.

"In a time when so many of us have experienced loss, the message of Easter has never been so relevant," added Vox Church Lead Pastor Justin Kendrick. "The empty tomb on Easter Sunday speaks directly to our world today. Death doesn't win."

As a part of their Easter celebration, Vox Church supported a wide variety of service projects and community giving events across the Northeast through their Easter "Death Doesn't Win Campaign". These included gas and grocery buy downs in multiple cities, providing care and support gifts to the Yale New Haven Health Pediatric Emergency Department, gifts to first responders, and more, with a total value of over $19,000 in community support across their campuses.

Founded in 2011 in New Haven, CT, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a mission to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Founded by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in Springfield and Worcester, MA and across Connecticut in New Haven, Branford, North Haven, Middletown, Hartford, Bridgeport, and Stamford as well as online. Learn more about Vox Church including their new location in Worcester at VoxChurch.org.

SOURCE Vox Church