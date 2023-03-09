Vox City Announced the Launch of Its New Branded Identity Featuring a Redesigned Logo and Mobile Application, Taking Your Travel Experience to the Next Level!

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox City is a name synonymous with offering travelers with the best sightseeing experiences. Since its inception five years ago, Vox City has served as the Vox Group's dedicated business-to-consumer arm with personnel comprises of travel industry veterans having a combined twenty-one years of experience. The advent of Vox City heralds a new era of independent travel, whether it be audio strolls through major cities or self-guided tours of the world's most recognizable landmarks.

Vox City new logo reveal - Guided & Self-Guided Tours Vox City - Guided & Self-Guided Tours

The company, which specializes in providing unique and unforgettable experiences to travelers, has undergone a complete rebranding and the new logo and a city tour mobile application is just a part of their exciting new look. The company's vision for the future is better reflected in the revised brand identity. The new mobile application promises to provide users with a wealth of information about their chosen destinations, allowing them to plan their trips more efficiently. From insider tips and local recommendations to interactive maps and augmented reality features, the app is designed to enhance the travel experience and make it more enjoyable than ever before.

The new Vox City logo and color scheme, in addition to the mobile application, were motivated by the vitality and diversity of metropolitan places as well as the objectives of Vox City's target market. They have chosen mint as the new primary hue to reflect an active lifestyle and a desire to get the most out of travel experiences. The outside mint circle symbolizes the globe and alludes to the worldwide reach of the company. We were also keen to incorporate green as a color to indicate our commitment to sustainability by providing tours with a minimal carbon footprint. The redesigned Vox City logo features a central location pin to remind travelers of the best opportunities for both guided and self-guided sightseeing . Since the former Vox City logo was so intricate, thus this redesign simplified its look. The new, simplified version of the logo, which is rendered in bold mint lines and adorned with a green location pin, is a significant improvement over the old one; it communicates the company's innovative nature and its openness of adapting to the changing tastes of its clientele.

Millions of visitors from all over the world have visited to Vox City to take advantage of our comprehensive city guides, self-guided audio tours and experience our spectacular guided walking tours . So, discover the most well-known and renowned cities of the world in a whole new perspective with Vox City.

"Transform your travel plans with ease - select your destination, book a Vox City experience, and voila, you're all set to embark on an unforgettable adventure!"

