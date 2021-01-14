Vox Financial Partners Acquires Delv Global for End-to-End Risk, Data and Regulatory Change Management Services

Founded in 2008, Delv designs and delivers innovative data solutions, business analysis, program management, and quality assurance. The Delv team comprises top industry performers who specialize in solving challenges in data, technology, regulations, and innovation across finance, risk, product control, operations, treasury, and front office.

Vox's acquisition of Delv adds a cutting-edge data practice to its industry-leading risk and regulatory change management consulting services. Delv's Poland-based "nearshore" project teams neatly complement Vox's rapidly growing Belfast-based Service Delivery Centre to create a deeper pool of highly skilled specialists to support a broader range of projects and business processes for financial institutions.

Vox CEO Terry Robinson said: "Dave Lindsay and his team have built a strong reputation by delivering excellent value to their clients for many years. Combining their expertise with our capabilities allows us to broaden our executive team and add enormous value to our combined client base. Together we will become a bigger force in the industry."

Delv CEO Dave Lindsay said: "Joining forces with Vox gives us a solid platform to grow our offering more quickly, with the ability to tap into a wider potential client base. It will allow us to take on bigger projects, with more sales capacity, greater support from a combined operational team, and enhanced opportunities for current and future employees."

Equiteq acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vox and Delv for this transaction.

