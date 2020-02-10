VOX Network Solutions Awarded Avaya 2019 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) announced today that it has been named Avaya's 2019 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year for outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation. Avaya unveiled the 2019 award winners at its annual ENGAGE user conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

https://www.voxns.com/lifecycle/

The Avaya 2019 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year award recognizes VOX as a successful Diamond Partner that continues to exceed expectations with achievements in both the Enterprise and Mid-Market spaces. Additionally, VOX was heralded for its consultative, business focused engagement methodology in conjunction with VOX Enterprise Lifecycle, which provides a modern framework for business transformation. In 2019, VOX increased each facet of its thriving Avaya practice, with significant growth in Contact Center, Cloud, XCaaS and Avaya Professional Services. In FY19, VOX achieved 30 percent YoY growth in their Avaya business, and FY20 is showing signs of a continued positive trend.

VOX is an Avaya Channel Partner who has consistently earned the preeminent customer satisfaction ratings and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to Avaya Partnership through the achievement of significant advanced certifications. VOX is an Avaya Diamond partner headquartered just outside of San Francisco, California and has offices coast to coast in the United States.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Avaya. Our unique Lifecycle approach is a differentiator in the marketplace that brings tremendous value to our customers," said VOX Network Solution's CEO Scott Landis. "I thank all of our VOX Network Solutions team members and customers who are the keys to our success."

"I'd like to congratulate all of our award-winning partners for their success and commitment to their customers throughout the past year," said Jon Brinton, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya. "We look forward to continuing to work with our partners as they deliver unmatched results, innovation and benefits to their customers. Avaya celebrates their dedication and achievements and we look forward to continued, successful partnership."

About

At its core, VOX is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more about VOX and how they can help you prosper at voxns.com

Contact

Ron Kingsford

VP of Sales & Marketing

VOX Network Solutions

(650) 989-1073

233930@email4pr.com

SOURCE VOX Network Solutions

Related Links

http://voxns.com

