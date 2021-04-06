VOX Network Solutions Named To The 2021 Elite 150 In CRN® MSP 500 List

BRISBANE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Computex, a leading IT solutions and managed service provider, to the Elite 150 category in its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. Released annually, the list recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. Their services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

CRN once again recognizes VOX for their extensive managed services portfolio, with achievements in both the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces. This is the 3rd consecutive appearance VOX has made in CRN's MSP 500 List, and 4th overall. This announcement aligns with the recent recognition from Avaya, where VOX was named for the 2nd consecutive year as their 2020 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year and 2020 Midmarket Partner of the Year.

"We are proud to be named in the CRN MSP 500, Elite 150 category. It is a testimate to our people, inspiring and enabling them to make a difference through superior teamwork, robust methods and amazing technologies. VOX's decision to expand to a cloud and managed service provider is validated with this acknowledgement from CRN," said VOX Network Solution's VP of Sales & Marketing Ron Kingsford. "Our experience in serving the midmarket and enterprise with our extensive managed services offerings gives VOX a considerable advantage as we continue to focus on improving processes and technology for our customers. Our clients who experience our approach and methodology realize an increase in revenue, improved efficiencies and simplified procedures."

Through their Enterprise Lifecycle Management approach, VOX relies on a high-touch partnership that produces tangible results by focusing on solutions that best align with your organizational strategy and unique scenarios. Our proprietary framework is instrumental in this unique approach, delivering a prescriptive methodology and robust success plan that will enhance your customer experience. VOX is committed to developing a healthy, dynamic partnership, dedicated to helping you prosper.

VOX continues to build upon its cloud and managed services portfolio. In addition to managed services, VOX's fundamental technology practice areas also include consulting, contact center, collaboration, network and security. With their Process Optimization Program (vPOP) and their strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Swampfox and Verint, VOX is positioned to enable our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

At its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

