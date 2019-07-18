Vox Power Ltd Range of User Configurable Power Supplies Available Globally from Digi-Key

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox Power Ltd and Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, have announced a distribution agreement that will provide worldwide, 24-hour availability of innovative configurable power supply solutions.

Vox Power VCCM600 Series

"We are delighted to extend our product offering globally through Digi-Key," said Marco Prinsloo, CEO of Vox Power. "Our modular products offer customers the freedom and flexibility to configure a custom power solution for virtually any single or multiple output application and now with Digi-Key's global reach, design engineers all over the world will have fast and easy access to all these solutions."

The Vox Power product offering includes the ground-breaking VCCM600 series, which offers superior reliability and low audible noise from its small and powerful 600 Watts fan-less architecture to the NEVO+ high density modular range, offering unrivalled performance and flexibility and ranging between 600 Watts (NEVO+600 series) to 1200 Watts (NEVO+1200 series) of configurable power in the smallest and lightest packages available on the market.

These power solutions are typically used in medical equipment, lasers, robotics, automation, and various other pioneering applications.

"Digi-Key is excited to offer user-configurable power supplies from Vox Power. With the rapid advancements in the electronics industry there is increasing demand for power supplies that can be customized to the specific application," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "The flexibility and compact size of the Vox Power product allows customers to design a power system tailored to their needs."

For more information about Vox Power and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Vox Power Ltd

Vox Power Ltd design and produce differentiating and innovative AC/DC power supplies for medical and industrial markets. The aim is to provide customers a distinct competitive advantage through cutting-edge design, uncompromising quality and expert technical support.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has passed the most stringent quality audits, is ISO9001, 14001 and 13485:2016 (medical device production) approved, FDA registered and combine leading manufacturing techniques and processes with the latest equipment to ensure consistent quality.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651-276-6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

