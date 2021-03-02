Voxco Recognized in Now Tech: Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC) Vendors Report

Report from highly regarded research firm includes Voxco as a VoC specialist focused on healthcare, financial services, and retail sectors

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voxco, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, announced today that it has been recognized in the Now Tech: Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC) Vendors, Q1 2021 report published by leading independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc.

Forrester based its analysis of the VoC market on vendor presence and functionality. Customer experience (CX) professionals can use the report to better understand the value they can expect from VoC providers. Among the report's takeaways:

VoC tools help manage the complex challenges of a CX program by supporting six key competencies: research, prioritization, design, measurement, enablement, and culture.

There are numerous vendors in the VoC space, and their size runs the gamut from small to enterprise-scale.

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to VoC vendors. CX pros must work with key stakeholders to select the vendor(s) that best meet their organizational needs.

With operations in North America, Europe, and Australia, Voxco serves some of the largest corporate, social, and market research organizations in the world. Voxco's omnichannel survey software is used to track and optimize the customer journey.

"VoC is becoming increasingly important to organizations as they seek to differentiate themselves and build brand loyalty through the customer experience," said Jonathan Levitt, chief marketing officer at Voxco. "Forrester is a top resource for organizations looking to evaluate vendors prior to purchase, and we believe our inclusion in its report speaks to our credibility and platform functionality for building a successful VoC program."

Voxco is coming off a strong 2020 that included expanding its client base and subscription revenue by more than 25 percent, expanding its employee base by 30 percent, and receiving a new round of capital from Pivoton Capital Canadian and U.S. private investors. Customers that signed with Voxco in 2020 include California State University at Sacramento, CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital, Columbia University School, Decathlon, Environnement Quebec, Mayo Clinic, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sephora, Société de transport de Montréal, and others.

About Voxco

Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides global corporations, market research organizations, government & government agencies, and universities with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, over-the-phone interviews, or face-to-face offline surveys. Founded over 45 years ago and with offices around the world, Voxco services more than 450 clients in over 40 countries through its Research Cloud™. Learn more at Voxco.com or follow Voxco on LinkedIn or Twitter @Voxco.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE VOXCO

Related Links

http://www.voxco.com/

