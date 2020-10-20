VoxDirect Announces Zapier Integration to Automate Workflows for Small Businesses

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified communications company, Voxox , today announced the integration of their small business communication hub, VoxDirect, with Zapier, a leading cloud-based online automation tool that connects over 2000 apps without a single line of code. VoxDirect from Voxox offers a 5G-enabled, unified phone and mass texting platform for small businesses in a single service. With Zapier, VoxDirect becomes a one-stop-shop for small businesses, giving them the ability to integrate their platform with apps such as Slack, Zendesk, WordPress, Trello and more to automate repetitive workflows.

VoxDirect can now seamlessly connect CRM and Point of Sale (POS) systems directly to their all-in-one phone and SMS platform by leveraging the Zapier ecosystem of integrated partners.

"By giving small businesses the opportunity to integrate their SMS marketing into applications like Google Calendar and Docs, Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack and countless other Zapier partners, VoxDirect is creating a platform that eliminates the time-consuming and expensive process that are out of reach for most small business owners," explained Cleve Adams, CEO of Voxox. "Zapier solves the problem of small businesses wanting to integrate our text messaging platform with services they already use to do things that previously didn't seem possible."

VoxDirect empowers small businesses by keeping them connected with their customers. This simple-to-use application combines both text messaging and business phone systems allowing for teams to send updates to their customers anywhere at any time on any mobile device. Small business owners can enhance their professionalism with unlimited virtual receptionists, intelligent call routing to any phone or group of phones, multiple extensions for unlimited employees, custom greetings, and virtual phone numbers (toll-free, local, or use your own number).

A variety of industries can benefit from using VoxDirect including retail, medical offices, restaurants, automotive services and more. From reservation reminders to text promotions to car maintenance updates, small businesses can utilize text message marketing and cloud phone capabilities to simplify their everyday tasks and keep their loyal customers in the loop.

About Voxox

Voxox is a 5g-enabled innovator in unified cloud communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning unified communications Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, Voxox provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including Vox Direct, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high volume SMS. For service provider partners, Voxox delivers cutting-edge phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. Voxox is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com .

