VoxDirect Enhances Affiliate Program with New Advertise Purple Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VoxDirect from Voxox, an innovator in 5G-ready cloud-based unified communications for small businesses, today announced their partnership with Advertise Purple to enhance their affiliate marketing program. VoxDirect's new affiliate program with Advertise Purple will provide affiliate marketers with a highly profitable and unique opportunity in the rapidly-growing text marketing industry.

"We are excited to team up with Advertise Purple and together elevate our affiliate program to the next level," says Larry Wallace, President of VoxDirect. "At VoxDirect, we believe our affiliate partners provide the best way to reach targeted prospects. Now with Advertise Purple, we will be able to maximize profitability for our affiliates and increase our brand awareness while we set the stage for expansion in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and 5G mobile networks."

VoxDirect affiliates can work from anywhere while getting paid to share the platform with others. Affiliates can receive generous commissions.

Advertise Purple is revered as the leading affiliate management company and works closely with over 118,453 of the top producing affiliates around the globe, spanning over 23 of today's largest verticals. Their close relationships with the leading publishers ensure that VoxDirect is paired with the right affiliates.

According to Advertise Purple's President, Kyle Mitnick, "Voxox has been delivering excellent business communication tools for years and VoxDirect's offer now maximizes the social and AI aspects of connectivity, essential in a post-COVID remote environment. We're excited to partner with such a bleeding-edge organization, and look forward to successful execution and exciting growth trajectory together."

VoxDirect from VOXOX is a cloud-based phone and text marketing system that empowers small business owners, entrepreneurs, and their teams to work from anywhere, on any phone, with one, simple-to-use app that is using a growing AI framework (under development) to help automate daily communication operations in small businesses. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.voxdirect.com/

About Voxox

Voxox is an innovator and operator in cloud-based, 5G-ready unified communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Unified Communications Platform as a Service (PaaS), which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, Voxox provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high volume SMS. For service provider partners, Voxox delivers advanced phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of Cloud Phone and VoxDirect, small business solutions for global mobile operators. Voxox is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com.

About Advertise Purple

Advertise Purple is a global digital marketing agency focusing on the growth and optimization of the affiliate channel. In 2018, 2019, and 2020 Advertise Purple was recognized as a 'Top Advertising & Marketing' company in America, 'Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company' in America, and 'Best Workplace' in America. To learn more about our service, please visit www.advertisepurple.com.

