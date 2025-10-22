Voxel Introduces Executive Hub for Complete Safety Program Visibility

Enterprise-wide visibility into safety performance, risk trends, and team accountability across all organization locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel , the computer vision AI company revolutionizing workplace safety and risk, today announced Executive Hub, a comprehensive intelligence layer providing leaders with visibility into the impact of their safety programs across all locations. Executive Hub addresses a persistent challenge: while organizations invest heavily in safety initiatives, executives struggle to see whether those programs are actually reducing risk, engaging teams, or delivering measurable results.

Traditional safety reporting relies on fragmented site updates, inconsistent data, and manual compilation, often leaving leaders with outdated insights instead of actionable intelligence. Executive Hub changes this by connecting the dots between risk identification, actions taken, and measurable impact in a single, executive-level view.

"Safety programs are rolled out with good intentions, but too many leaders are flying blind measuring impact," said Vernon O'Donnell, CEO of Voxel. "Executive Hub gives them what they've been missing: a clear line of sight from safety investments to actual risk reduction. Instead of waiting weeks for manual reports, they get a comprehensive view of their safety initiatives across all sites in real-time. This is foundational for going from a reactive safety program to proactive safety management."

Executive Hub provides enterprise executives with:

Complete Program Visibility. A macro view across all locations, surfacing top risks requiring attention and highlighting improvements.

A macro view across all locations, surfacing top risks requiring attention and highlighting improvements. Impact Measurement . Clear connections between safety actions and risk reduction outcomes, enabling leaders to see which interventions are working and which need adjustment.

. Clear connections between safety actions and risk reduction outcomes, enabling leaders to see which interventions are working and which need adjustment. Automated Intelligence. Proactive insights that eliminate reliance on manual updates from site managers, with automated summary emails delivered directly to leadership teams.

Proactive insights that eliminate reliance on manual updates from site managers, with automated summary emails delivered directly to leadership teams. ROI Demonstration: Intuitive reporting that makes it easy to show safety program value to C-suite stakeholders and board members.

Executive Hub includes enhanced dashboards for tracking performance by region, risk category, or business unit; comprehensive risk summarization and reporting tools; and automated executive summary emails that keep leadership teams aligned on safety trends and priorities.

Executive Hub will be generally available in early Q4 2025. For more information on Executive Hub, read this blog with additional information.

About Voxel

Voxel is revolutionizing workplace safety with its AI-powered site visibility platform, designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risks in industrial environments. Using existing cameras, Voxel transforms basic video footage into actionable insights, enabling organizations to proactively make workplaces safer and more effective.

Voxel partners with businesses across industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and insurance. By equipping businesses with the tools to identify risks before they happen, Voxel powers safer, more effective work environments.

