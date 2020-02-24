Voxel Worlds Opens Its European Office

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C.-based Proptech startup Voxel Worlds continues to expand its operations by opening its European Branch. "The move comes after more getting more demand from European clients, who are keener to utilize the photorealistic 3D renders," says Voxel Worlds' President and Co-Founder Mr. Max Agrad. Voxel Worlds continues to partner up with industry disrupters such as French office developer M2DG, a company providing office space for multinational companies all over the world.

Latest Project by Voxel Worlds' design team. 178 apartment and 182 homes facing the Atlantic Ocean.

Voxel Worlds aims to cement its presence by working with more real estate developers. "Our goal is to disrupt the real estate industry by creating new digital products that real estate developers can use to attract more clients. We are more than an interior design studio. Moreover, our clients get more from us compared to what they get from architectural rendering services. Our goal is to build web and mobile apps that can help the sales team make higher conversions," says Mr. Agrad. He went on to add, "The real estate industry is becoming more and more aware of the opportunities available out there. Their marketing dollars can go a long way because of technological advancements, and this what millennials, who are buying their first homes, are looking for. Obviously, virtual reality and augmented reality are no longer reserved for the defense or aerospace industry. We continue to bet on these technologies, and we predict that they will become commonplace in 2022. In fact, 2019 was a big year for us, as we delivered many immersive VR real estate projects."

Voxel Worlds is planning to launch a website to serve clients 3D services such as a 3D floor plan or a 3D home design. They can upload their plans, pick the moodboards, and receive their renders within 48 hours. The goal is to reduce the lead-time and automate the process to make it accessible to independent professionals who might not have the ability to have their own 3D artists.

Voxel Worlds is garnering interest from VCs after exhibiting at several industry events such as OPTECH, an event organized by The National Multi-Family Housing Council (NMHC). "The event was a real success for us because we got the feedback we desperately needed from industry leaders such as Brookfield Properties. It was a unique opportunity for us because we met both our potential clients and Proptech VCs. The future look really bright for us," said Mr. Agrad.

