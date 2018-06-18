Voxel Worlds Raises Funds and Signs More International Real Estate Developers

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology company Voxel Worlds has raised $200,000 from private investors based in the Washington, DC area. Voxel Worlds is now valued at $2 Million. "This first round of funding is a great vote of confidence from investors. The money injected by our investors will help us market our revolutionary products to real estate developers around the world. Furthermore, we will be participating in industry events in Paris and Orlando," said Max Agrad, President and Co-Founder of Voxel Worlds. The company continues to grow and has added several companies to its clients' portfolio such as Colliers International. In addition, the company has serviced more real estate developers internationally, Palmeraie Luxury Living and Novalys. Voxel Worlds provided their clients with 360 Video and Virtual Tours of existing projects.

Voxel Worlds

Voxel Worlds is still expected to open its office in Dubai to service its clients in the Gulf region. "VR real estate solutions are exciting solutions. Real Estate Developers need new digital marketing tools to differentiate themselves from the competition. Millennials are now buying their first homes and they are much harder to convince than their parents. They tend to do their homework prior to visiting properties. Also, they are much more open to using VR/AR Solutions," said Mr. Agrad. He went on to add, "Millennials value their time and they use technology to search for properties. At Voxel Worlds, we firmly believe that real estate agents will obsolete in a few years. The internet has solved the information asymmetry problem faced by home-buyers."

The company is also proud to announce that its CEO, Jay Boisvert, has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Graphic Art. The award ceremony will take place on the 23rd of June 2018. Jay and the development team continue to create solutions for clients. The company is expected to unveil Real Estate Augmented Reality solutions at the end of the 3rd quarter. Moreover, Voxel Worlds is working on a real estate web portal that will disrupt the real estate industry.

We would like to congratulate our advisory board member Mr. Charles Schilke, JD, FRICS for his new position as the Founding Director of the George Washington University Executive Real Estate program. Mr. Schilke is a seasoned real estate professional, who started the real estate program at Georgetown University and went on to lead the real estate program at Johns Hopkins University.

