Voxel51 Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Development with NVIDIA Omniverse Integration

FiftyOne computer vision platform to integrate with NVIDIA Omniverse simulation services

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel51 , a leader in data-centric AI software, today announced the integration of its FiftyOne computer vision platform with NVIDIA Omniverse , a platform of application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits (SDKs) and services for 3D applications such as autonomous vehicle (AV) simulation. The integration will deliver powerful new capabilities that enable AV developers to create, curate, and visualize robust synthetic training data to maximize AI model performance.

The core technologies driving the expanded AV data workflow are FiftyOne by Voxel51 and NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs. FiftyOne provides AI builders with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to efficiently and systematically analyze and optimize their datasets and models. NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs provide high-fidelity and physically based sensor simulation and realistic behavior at cloud scale. Simulation developers can seamlessly integrate these capabilities into existing simulation workflows to accelerate AV development.

"Perception models are only as good as the data they're trained on. That's why we believe the cornerstone of building production-ready models is the careful curation of the high-quality data needed for those models to thrive," said Brian Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of Voxel51. "By seamlessly integrating FiftyOne and NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs, we're equipping AV teams with the world-class simulation capabilities and data-centric AI tooling they need to build production-ready automated driving experiences."

"A rich ecosystem is critical for safe autonomous vehicle development," said Zvi Greenstein, Vice President of AV Infrastructure at NVIDIA. "The FiftyOne platform will bring seamless data visualization to AV developers relying on high-fidelity, physically based sensor simulation delivered via Omniverse AV Sim APIs, helping them tailor datasets for their training and testing needs."

Key benefits of this integration include simplified data generation and analysis, multi-sensor visualization, support for converting data to common computer vision formats, and unstructured data exploration.

FiftyOne has been widely adopted for AI use cases across industries, including automotive, robotics, security, retail, finance and healthcare. The Omniverse APIs integrated in it can be applied to industries and use cases in need of scalable, high-fidelity simulation, such as robotics and manufacturing.

"We are very excited to showcase FiftyOne's integration with Omniverse at NVIDIA GTC, and we believe this is going to be a game-changer for our AV customers," said Robert Wright, Sales & Partnerships at Voxel51.

To learn more about this integration, join Voxel51 at booth 632 in the Automotive Pavilion at NVIDIA GTC , a global AI conference, through March 21.

About Voxel51

Voxel51 is bringing transparency and clarity to the world's data. Our open source and commercial software enables developers, scientists, and organizations to build high-quality datasets and computer vision models that power some of today's most remarkable machine learning and artificial intelligence. Tens of thousands of engineers and scientists have integrated open source FiftyOne into their ML workflows. Enterprise customers spanning verticals like automotive, robotics, security, retail, and healthcare rely on FiftyOne Teams to securely collaborate on their datasets and models. We're building a fully-remote team of exceptional and diverse people who want to bring data-centric AI to the world. To learn more, visit voxel51.com .

