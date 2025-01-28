Voxel51 and ORI Partner to Accelerate Visual AI Innovation in U.S. Government

Strategic collaboration brings commercial AI/ML expertise to federal agencies to securely modernize and maximize data and model workflows

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel51 , a pioneer in visual AI technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with ORI , a leading U.S. government technology partner and reseller with over 35 years of federal government experience, to deliver transformational data management solutions for departments and agencies including the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. The partnership marks a significant step in bringing Voxel51's proven visual AI platform, FiftyOne , to federal agencies, combining commercial AI excellence with deep public sector expertise.

This collaboration arrives at a crucial moment as federal agencies seek to enhance and accelerate their AI capabilities. Specifically, the partnership is aimed at alleviating the pain points experienced by agencies with large format visual and complex media requirements, such as command and control, weather, geospatial, and other sophisticated programs. The partnership makes it easier for agencies, even those with limited AI/ML resources, to build mission-ready AI-powered solutions faster, more reliably, and more efficiently.

"Government agencies handle some of the most complex visual data challenges in the world," said Brian Moore, CEO and Co-founder of Voxel51. "By partnering with ORI to bring our FiftyOne solution to these organizations, we're empowering them to build mission-critical visual AI systems they trust with the precision they require. This partnership represents more than just technology adoption—it's about enabling federal teams to accelerate their visual AI initiatives while maintaining the highest standards of data security and system performance."

"Through ORI's partnership with Voxel51, we can help our customers tackle real-world challenges with leading AI and computer vision solutions," said ORI Co-founder and CEO Kathy Benson. "It is an exciting time for visual AI, and ORI is thrilled to be a strategic partner with this innovative tech firm operating under visionary leadership. ORI will continue to deploy this technology throughout the federal government, and we look forward to supporting Voxel51's roadmap for the future."

Voxel51's flagship platform FiftyOne enables federal teams to manage large-scale unstructured data, automate workflows, and build high-quality, trusted AI systems—critical capabilities for agencies who want to maximize their AI/ML resources. ORI, a certified women-owned small business (WOSB) with decades of proven success, brings extensive expertise and understanding to fulfill the federal government's technological and data needs for building and deploying AI models across large teams and expanding datasets. The partnership has already secured multiple federal customers who report significantly faster dataset management processes and AI/ML development cycles.

To learn how Voxel51 and ORI can support government AI/ML initiatives, visit Voxel51's Defense page for more information and to contact us.

About Voxel51

Voxel51 is helping organizations make visual AI a reality. Our open source and commercial software enables teams to build high-quality datasets and computer vision models that power leading machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Tens of thousands of engineers and scientists have integrated open source FiftyOne into their workflows, and enterprise customers spanning from automotive, robotics, security, and retail to healthcare rely on FiftyOne Teams to securely collaborate on datasets and models. We're growing and hiring the industry's best talent to build a diverse and exceptional team of people who want to bring visual AI to life. To learn more, visit voxel51.com .

About ORI

ORI is a certified women-owned small business (WOSB) that empowers organizations to transform data into valuable assets, enhancing mission outcomes through comprehensive knowledge and experience with innovative technology solutions. We bring together industry-leading technologies and services that span the data analytics supply chain―from integration to advanced analytics―all within a secure governed environment. For more than 35 years, we have used data and analytics to improve public sector and commercial clients' access to data and enhance their ability to drive decisions. By coupling our partnerships with multi-cloud integration and analytics solutions providers with our decades of experience as a U.S. federal contractor and value-added reseller, ORI offers end-to-end data operations, artificial intelligence (AI), and business intelligence (BI) capabilities. Learn more at ORIresults.com .

SOURCE Voxel51