Voxel8 Announces Agreement with Italian Manufacturer Eddy Ricami, Bringing Advanced Additive Manufacturing Technology to the High Fashion Industry

Voxel8's ActiveLab® system offers a complete turnkey solution, including hardware, software and materials, for printing functional features on textiles. "Our technology fundamentally transforms how fashion footwear, apparel and accessories are developed and produced," said Percy Chinoy, Director of Business Development at Voxel8. "It enables manufacturers to offer unique design embellishments to their customers with shorter design cycle times, reduced manufacturing lead times and inventory costs, and lowers costs associated with tooling, freight and tariffs."

By establishing the ActiveLab® capabilities at their manufacturing facility in Montecosaro, Italy, Eddy Ricami can respond rapidly to the demands of their high fashion customers — creating high-quality, custom-designed products while eliminating supply chain risks associated with overseas production. In the future, Eddy Ricami customers will be able to realize the potential of personalized designs at virtually no incremental cost.

"Through our purchase of the ActiveLab® system we look to bring new, customized design elements to our customers, leveraging the latest in additive manufacturing technology," said Gianluca Bordoni, CEO and Owner of Eddy Ricami. "In our evaluation of 3D printing offerings, we found Voxel8's technology was uniquely positioned for printing on textiles. This is an example of our continued commitment to implement innovative technical solutions to provide our customers with distinctive products."

"Voxel8 technology has gained global commercial traction in athletic and leisure footwear, and we are delighted to expand our reach into the European high fashion market with a distinguished partner such as Eddy Ricami who have built a reputation for innovation and quality," said Friedrich von Gottberg, CEO of Voxel8. "We look forward to collaborating with our partner to bring the benefits of Voxel8 technology to the fashion industry."

ABOUT VOXEL8

Founded in 2014 from Harvard University, Voxel8's additive, multi-material, digital manufacturing technology leverages more than a decade of research, 25+ patents, and is revolutionizing how footwear, apparel and related products are designed and manufactured. Voxel8's ActiveLab® solution digitally prints flexible elastomeric materials with on-the-fly tuning of mechanical properties onto textiles, thus providing embedded functionality and high-resolution graphics in a no-tooling, more sustainable manufacturing process. Voxel8 enables rapid product development to production, allowing brands to react quickly to market trends and consumer demands in real time, and realize the potential for customization and local production.

Learn more at www.voxel8.com

ABOUT EDDY RICAMI

Eddy Ricami has been serving the fashion industry for over 20 years by offering exclusive solutions based on its embroidery, digital printing and other manufacturing capabilities. Eddy Ricami has distinguished itself by constant evolution, utilizing the most up-to-date production technologies while maintaining the artisan care of its work. The company's headquarters in Montecosaro, Italy, along with two other production sites, offer significant production capacity in close proximity to high fashion customers.

Learn more at www.eddyricami.it

