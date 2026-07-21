Voxelmaps Rebrands as Robotic Data

Reflecting the company's market-driven evolution in the trillion-dollar Physical AI era

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxelmaps Inc. today announced its rebranding as Robotic Data Inc., reflecting the company's evolution from a global leader in geospatial data collection to a provider of the foundational data infrastructure powering the next generation of Physical AI.

For the past eight years, the company has collected high-quality geospatial data for some of the world's largest technology companies, helping power autonomous systems through detailed, machine-readable representations of the physical world. As the market has evolved beyond autonomous vehicles into a new generation of intelligent robots, so too has the company's mission.

Today's generation of intelligent robots is driving demand for increasingly sophisticated real-world data. In addition to understanding physical environments, many Physical AI systems are trained using human behavior data that helps models learn how people move, interact, communicate, and perform everyday tasks. Together, these complementary data sources support the development and deployment of intelligent robotic systems in real-world environments.

As Physical AI expands beyond controlled environments into commercial applications, including autonomous vehicles, delivery drones, and humanoid robotics, the demand for high-quality real-world data continues to grow.

"We're entering a decade where millions of intelligent machines will begin working alongside people," said Peter Atalla, Chief Executive Officer of Robotic Data. "Their success won't be determined solely by better AI models, but by the quality of the real-world data they learn from. We believe world and human data will become one of the defining infrastructure layers of the Physical AI economy, and that's exactly what we're building at Robotic Data."

"It's incredibly rewarding to see this evolution," said Robert Nawy, Chief Strategy Officer of Robotic Data. "What began as geospatial data for autonomous systems has evolved into critical infrastructure for Physical AI. Robotic Data is helping provide the machine-readable data foundation that enables intelligent systems to understand, navigate, and operate safely.

About Robotic Data

Robotic Data provides the real-world data infrastructure for Physical AI. The company combines World Data and Human Data to create high-quality datasets that enable autonomous vehicles, drones, embodied AI, humanoid robots, and other intelligent systems to understand, navigate, and operate safely in the physical world. Learn more at www.roboticdata.com.

SOURCE RoboticData