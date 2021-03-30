Voximplant Powers Enriched Customer Experiences with New Virtual Agent AI Capabilities that Integrate with Google Cloud Contact Center AI

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voximplant , a serverless communications platform with APIs, SDKs, and a no-code drag and drop contact center, today announced a significant enhancement to its Voximplant Platform with an integration to Google Cloud's new Contact Center AI virtual agent platform, Dialogflow CX .

The technology integration allows businesses to use virtual agents to rapidly respond to customer inquiries with increased accuracy while understanding whole sentences spoken by customers. Through the use of new conversational AI and human-like automation features, the platform further improves collaboration and efficiency when working with customer experience teams.

Voximplant, which is trusted by over thirty thousand customers around the world and top brands such as Burger King and Hyundai, now gives customers extensive capabilities with Google Cloud's Dialogflow CX to leverage pre-built virtual agents that accelerate customer interactions accurately and easily. Using this AI integration of Voximplant and Google Cloud's Dialogflow CX, developers can now quickly add features such as phone numbers from more than 60 countries, interact with speech and keypad input, and handle inbound and outbound calls across the multiple communication channels including web and mobile using advanced conversational features.

"Organizations throughout the world are doing their best to support customers and meet digital demands that were accelerated by the pandemic," said Alexey Aylarov, CEO and Co-founder of Voximplant. "Through Voximplant's latest partnership with Google Cloud, customers can easily integrate with a best of breed conversational AI solution to deliver a more personalized customer experience while improving operational efficiency and empowering customer support agents to provide a higher level of service."

"Dialogflow CX empowers enterprises to use AI to complement and enhance their contact centers," said Antony Passmard, Head of Conversational AI, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to use AI for contact centers through our relationships with key partners like Voximplant."

The Voximplant Platform enables businesses to build superior customer communication experiences and enable apps with the workflow they need without sacrificing future flexibility. With the new Dialogflow CX integration, customers will benefit from increased productivity, efficiency and customer loyalty with key features, including:

Flexible inbound, outbound, and transfer call handling - customers can program phone numbers from more than 60 countries to/from the phone network on all communication channels including SIP and VoIP calling on the web or native mobile applications

- customers can program phone numbers from more than 60 countries to/from the phone network on all communication channels including SIP and VoIP calling on the web or native mobile applications Seamless Dialogflow integration - Businesses can connect to an existing Voximplant account and select a phone number from within the Dialogflow CX One-Click Telephony interface with no additional configuration or development required

- Businesses can connect to an existing Voximplant account and select a phone number from within the Dialogflow CX One-Click Telephony interface with no additional configuration or development required Dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) signaling detection - customers can manage DTMF input with no additional code required using Dialogflow CX's DTMF input options

- customers can manage DTMF input with no additional code required using Dialogflow CX's DTMF input options Barge-in - leveraging Dialogflow CX's barge-in feature, businesses can speak over virtual agent prompts where configured to allow for more natural, quicker customer interactions

- leveraging Dialogflow CX's barge-in feature, businesses can speak over virtual agent prompts where configured to allow for more natural, quicker customer interactions Synthesized speech and audio file playback - customers can receive text-to-speech audio generated by Dialogflow or any pre-recorded audio specified in fulfillment, including handling multiple sequential outputs

- customers can receive text-to-speech audio generated by Dialogflow or any pre-recorded audio specified in fulfillment, including handling multiple sequential outputs Programmable telephony control - using VoxEngine, Voximplant's serverless development environment, businesses can implement advanced features not natively available in Dialogflow CX, including supervisor whisper mode, outbound calling campaigns, conference calling, recording and more.

The Voximplant integration is generally available today. For more information, please visit here .

About Voximplant

Voximplant is the leading serverless communications platform and no-code drag and drop contact center solution for businesses. This enables product leaders and developers to integrate communications into their products and customer support and experience teams to put a smile on customers' faces. More than 30,000 businesses across the globe such as Burger King and Hyundai trust Voximplant to respond to customer needs. To learn more and try Voximplant for free, visit https://voximplant.com.

