Voxnest Announces Bloom Content Development Program With First Podcast by Spreaker

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxnest, an audio technology company that specializes in podcasting solutions, is proud to announce BLOOM, a podcast content development program by hosting product Spreaker . The first independent podcast partner selected to launch the program with is Flatrock: A Cold Case Podcast .

With the rapidly growing talent pool in the podcast industry, BLOOM was developed in an effort to assist creative, independent podcasts that could use the support of a larger team like Spreaker. Podcasts selected for the program receive support on content curation, technology, and the promotion that smaller podcasters need to flourish.

"Just because you have a good story to share doesn't mean you have the tools to make sure it can be heard," said Jonathan Zenti, head of content at Voxnest. "Our goal is to find talented podcasters who have an interesting idea or message that they're passionate about telling, but are struggling to take it to the next level. Whether their script and concept needs improvement or they don't have a professional audio skillset, our team helps them fill the gaps so there's nothing standing in the way of success."

The content development program has five podcast launches planned for the year, starting with Flatrock, a show that's investigating the case of Nashville's Kathy Jones who was murdered in 1969 on a walk to the roller skating rink. The podcast's Kickstarter fundraising campaign caught the attention of Spreaker's team and they have since been working towards the show's release that's slated for today, Aug. 13 .

"Working with Spreaker on this project has been so helpful," said Olivia Lind, host and producer of Flatrock. "During my investigation of Kathy Jones' cold case, I learned about a very strong murder suspect who was never mentioned to the public. This story needs to be told, and I'm not sure I could have accomplished it without Spreaker's help."

More information on the additional four podcasts that have already partnered with BLOOM will be released soon, and an open call for podcasters to apply for the BLOOM program will launch later this year.

