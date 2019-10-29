Voxnest Partners with Audion to Increase Podcast Monetization Capabilities in Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcast technology company Voxnest and Audion , an audio advertising technology company based in France, revealed their new partnership today. The collaboration gives podcasts in the Voxnest network access to high quality audio ads via Audion's advertising partners.

As Voxnest's network of publishers and podcasts continues to grow in Europe, they sought out an advertising partner that could deliver ads to the shows utilizing their dynamic ad insertion technology. The clear choice was Audion, as they continue to pave the way for audio advertising in Europe.

"We offer a unique product to communicate more effectively in this medium," said Arthur Larrey, Cofounder of Audion. "From radio podcasts and professional media to independent podcast producers, it's now possible to reach millions of active podcast listeners all over Europe thanks to our technologies and services."

Both companies focus on dynamic ad insertion, an even newer concept in the podcast advertising world. As the industry begins to recognize the benefits of this delivery mechanism – advertisers can keep their ads relevant and publishers can monetize their entire catalog – Voxnest and Audion want to be at the forefront of the conversation.

"While advertisers in the U.S. have been harnessing the power of programmatic ads on podcasts for some time, we're now starting to see a significant amount of growth in Europe," said Francesco Baschieri, President of Voxnest. "As we focus our efforts on this market's rise, it's been invaluable to find a partner that not only has existing relationships with well-known brands in Europe, but is actively educating the market on the value of investing in this type of advertising on podcasts."

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.voxnest.com .

