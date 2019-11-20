Voxnest's Spreaker Announces Popcorn Psychology as Second Podcast in Content Development Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxnest , an audio technology company and parent organization to Spreaker – a web and mobile application for podcasters – is thrilled to welcome Popcorn Psychology to Bloom , their podcast content development program that assists independent podcasters who could benefit from the production support of a larger team.

Popcorn Psychology is a podcast hosted by three licensed therapists – Ben Stover, M.A., L.C.P.C., Hannah Espinoza, M.A., L.C.P.C., and Brittney Brownfield, M.S., L.C.P.C. – who spend each episode breaking down and analyzing popular movies and characters from the perspectives of a child, individual, and marriage and family therapist. With the goal of decreasing the stigma of mental health and therapy, the show launched in April 2018 as a result of the hosts being shocked by the public's reaction to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"We were astonished that people didn't like the movie because of the portrayal of Luke Skywalker. As therapists, his character made so much sense to us based on symptoms of PTSD," said Hannah Espinoza, co-host and co-creator of Popcorn Psychology. "We couldn't stop talking about how accurately the character was portrayed in terms of mental health, so Ben – who has a DJ background – had the brilliant idea to start a podcast."

In the year and a half since their debut, they've release nearly forty episodes with their unique perspective on some of the most beloved and iconic movies from the U.S. It was this distinctive approach that caught the eye of the Spreaker team back in 2018.

"Popcorn Psychology immediately grabbed my attention because of how it blends two seemingly different topics, like movies and mental health, in such an interesting way," said Jonathan Zenti, Head of Content Development at Voxnest. "They have such an incredible understanding of their content, but just started to uncover the power of audio with this podcast. We're excited to explore the magic that will come from bringing our specialties together."

Spreaker will initially assist Popcorn Psychology with audio production and marketing, with plans to collaborate more on content as the partnership grows. On top of this addition to Bloom, Spreaker plans to accept more podcasts into the program with an open call in the future.

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.

