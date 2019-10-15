Voxnest's Spreaker Joins Forces with StreetLib, Strengthening Audio Component of Book Publishing

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio technology company Voxnest is proud to announce the partnership between their podcasting platform, Spreaker , and StreetLib , an Italy-based digital book distributor. The two companies are partnering in order for their podcasters and book publishers to easily develop a secondary medium to spread their stories even further.

As the audiobook and podcast industries continue to grow globally, the partnership was a natural next step for the two companies. The collaboration will seamlessly allow book publishers to create podcasts and podcasters to create and distribute digital books and audiobooks.

"We wanted to find a partner that could help our clients amplify their messages even more," said Giacomo D'Angelo, CEO of StreetLib. "The partnership was a natural fit knowing that Spreaker could introduce our publishers to a brand new market, and that we do the same for their users."

While the two companies have a range of clients in between, they prioritize serving both independent creators and large networks by making publishing and podcasting accessible, easy and profitable. As part of the collaboration, Spreaker and StreetLib will promote the partnership to their users by enabling technology integration and providing special benefits for utilizing both platforms.

"Both companies exist to make developing content simple and straightforward for storytellers," said Francesco Baschieri, President of Voxnest, "It's still a really exciting time to be a content developer, because there are so few constraints. We believe this partnership will continue to open doors and increase exposure for any creator who wants to be heard."

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.

About StreetLib

StreetLib is a publishing facilitator and a global gateway to the $143 billion international book market, 70% of which is happening outside the USA, for publishers big and small. Whether you are an independent author or a multinational publisher, StreetLib offers unrivalled global reach through our worldwide network of retail, digital library and subscription service outlets. StreetLib distributes ebooks, audiobooks, comics and print-on-demand paperbacks. StreetLib's standard model is no up-front fees and it takes just a 10% commission per sale made. Contact us at info@streetlib.com .

