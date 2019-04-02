Voxnest's Spreaker Partners with Radioline, Increasing Advertising Revenue for Content Creators Internationally

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcast technology platform Voxnest, and European radio and podcast provider, Radioline today announced a renewed partnership to deliver more diverse and international content for Radioline's growing global audience via Voxnest's Spreaker platform. The integration will enable Radioline users to automate catalog submissions via Spreaker's API, while also tapping into Spreaker's content to identify shows that can be featured in prominent spots on Radioline's platform.

The shows featured on the platform will increase opportunities for Spreaker content creators to be heard, in addition to generating increased revenue through advertising. Radioline currently has a catalog of 90,000 radio stations and podcasts from over 130 countries, and will now provide Spreaker creators with universal access to new audiences in a variety of different languages, continuing catalog distribution and offering additional editorially selected shows to be featured.

Francesco Baschieri, President of Voxnest stated, "Our content team invests significant time ensuring that we find very high caliber content to feature on Radioline's platform. We take quality control and brand safety very seriously, as we want to ensure that Radioline's audience has access to the best and widest possible podcast content. Working with Radioline was an obvious choice as the team has built a significant US and international footprint. We're excited to continue our global expansion as podcast listenership grows."

"We are proud to partner with one of the main platform of native podcasts, as we supported this 'booming' content since the beginning," adds Xavier Filliol, COO of Radioline. "We are sharing the same multicultural approach and we will push their high valuable content at best in our services worldwide."

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.voxnest.com .

About Radioline

Radioline is a global radio provider – #1 in Europe – with +90,000 stations & podcasts from 130 countries on all screens, available through its services and distributed by a large range of partners (telco, OEM, media portal, middleware, etc.), including Deezer, Vewd, VirginMedia, UnityMedia, Free, Proximus, TCL, Xiaomi, Xperi, Netgem and Devialet.

The service is built on a highly scalable platform with advanced features, enriched content management, massive channel aggregation and universal access via any mobile device, online PC, connected TVs, IoT and in-car digital solutions. Radioline is part of Baracoda Group. www.radioline.co

Media Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

1 646-934-6924

211942@email4pr.com

SOURCE Voxnest

Related Links

http://www.voxnest.com

