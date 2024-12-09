VOXOLOGY ACQUIRES IR'S TESTING SOLUTIONS TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE TESTING

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxology, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), today announced it has acquired testing capabilities from partner and leading Observability provider, Integrated Research (IR). Key details of the transaction:

Voxology acquire select testing solutions from IR including HeartBeat, WebBeat, and StressTest

Applicable IR client contracts transition to Voxology with no interruption to service provision and support

Client contracts where the relevant testing solutions are bundled with other IR products remain IR clients

Acquisition terms allow IR to continue to sell testing solutions products

The acquisition means Voxology will assume responsibility for the development and support of the acquired testing solutions including voice and web testing products.

Importantly, the deal is structured to ensure there will be no impact on existing customers, who will continue to receive the same level of outstanding service they always have.

"Voxology is thrilled to incorporate Customer Experience Testing into our growing product offering as CX is one of the most important differentiators for modern brands," said Justin Newman, COO of Voxology.

Ian Lowe, CEO of IR, expressed confidence in the transition. "This transaction allows us to strategically focus resources on our product led growth strategy, including new predictive and remediation products. Voxology is an existing partner, so we know they are committed to advancing the testing capabilities they have acquired."

About Voxology

As a licensed carrier with international coverage, Voxology enables billions of calls and messages per month. Voxology powers everything from the Fortune 100 to growing SaaS startups in industries like Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Utilities, and Education, including emergency alerts, appointment reminders, conferencing, VoIP, 2FA, and other communications-related services.

Voxology pairs cost-effective services with exceptional support to make the greatest customer experience in the industry and is helping its customers do the same. To learn more about Voxology, please visit voxolo.gy .

About IR (ASX:IRI)

IR is a leading global observability provider encompassing unified communications, collaboration, payment ecosystems and IT infrastructure. The world's leading enterprises rely on IR technology to provide real time performance intelligence across their business-critical software and infrastructure ecosystem. To learn more about IR, please visit ir.com

