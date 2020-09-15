Voxox Announces Appointment of Cleve Adams as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxox, a global leader in cloud-based communication solutions for businesses, today announced the appointment of Cleve Adams as Chief Executive Officer. Adams brings over 20 years of experience in founding and leading global organizations towards success. He has successfully achieved five exits as CEO with an average 21x ROI to investors and spearheaded an astounding $1.1B IPO as co-founder of WebSense (now Forcepoint). His appointment coincides with the rollout of 5G technology which will signal a massive shift in the way that companies and employees work; an analysis from Greensill estimates the total investment for the 5G rollout throughout the global supply chain is likely to top $2.7 trillion by the end of 2020. Adams takes over for current standing CEO and co-founder Bryan Hertz, who will remain Chairman of the Board and take on a new role as Executive Chairman.

"It's been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Voxox since co-founding the company in 2006. I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together in our fourteen years," said Bryan Hertz, Executive Chairman, "Cleve is the right leader to step in and spearhead bringing the business to the next level," said Bryan Hertz, Executive Chairman. "His extensive background and acumen around smart business development will help Voxox solidify new partnerships, develop strategic alliances, raise capital, and expand our international sales presence while delivering value to stakeholders. Cleve brings a wealth of experience in securing capital for brands around the world and his connections in the SaaS sector will be invaluable. I speak for our entire executive team when saying just how thrilled we are to have him on board."

Throughout his tenure in the technology sector, Cleve Adams has built a successful sales channel of over 1100 resellers and distributors in 82 countries. Most notably, he was the driving force behind the creation of security titan Websense (now Forcepoint) - spearheading their growth of the company from pre-revenue to a $1.1 Billion IPO in less than three years. On average he presents an impressive 21X ROI to investors.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to push forward the mission of Voxox," said Cleve Adams. "Voxox has an excellent business model, a superior unified communications platform, and a talented management team that positions it to capitalize on the changing telecommunications environment. As the industry evolves post-pandemic, the tools that Voxox can bring to small business owners are more critical than ever before. I'm humbled to be able to lead a team that provides a much needed and cost-effective communications platform to help small business owners scale their company vision and make deeper, more meaningful connections with their customers."

This appointment is just one of the exciting milestones the company has achieved in recent years. Voxox's offerings include an award-winning unified communications Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. Vox Direct, the company's small business solution, is a communications platform that unifies powerful voice and mass texting capabilities for small businesses in a single service.

With wholesale revenue up significantly, VoxDirect has begun to penetrate the market in very exciting ways and their mobile operator partnerships have taken on a new trajectory. Adams joins the Voxox team at a time when the brand is working to onboard some of the largest companies in the world as white-label distributors. The brand plans to accelerate revenue generation and to evolve experientially as an organization to reduce friction, remove barriers, and accelerate their goals towards new funding and growth.

About Voxox

Voxox is an innovator in cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning unified communications Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, Voxox provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including Vox Direct, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high volume SMS. For service provider partners, Voxox delivers cutting-edge phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. Voxox is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com .

