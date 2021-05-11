VOXOX Announces Appointment of Pete Fiacco as Chief Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX, a global leader in AI-powered cloud communication solutions for businesses, today announced the appointment of Pete Fiacco as Chief Technology Officer. Fiacco has successfully built startups into multi-billion international public and private entities, as well as holding more than 14 US and international patents. He is a power-house technical leader who brings decades of experience in leading product development and strategic planning in high-performance/high-reliability hardware and software technology development.

Pete Fiacco

"It's been an honor to bring on Pete Fiacco as our CTO of VOXOX. I am thrilled about everything Pete, along with our team, will accomplish together in the upcoming season as we expand our AI technologies," said Cleve Adams, CEO of VOXOX. "His considerable background and acumen around technology development will help VOXOX solidify itself as a global leader in the AI and 5G markets and expand our national and international technological presence. I speak for our entire executive team when saying just how excited we are to have him on board."

VOXOX's offerings include an award-winning Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which empowers the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services with AI enablement. VoxDirect, the company's innovative small business solution, offers a turn-key communications platform that unifies their AI-powered SMS services with robust virtual voice capabilities for small businesses.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to push forward the mission of VOXOX," said Pete Fiacco. "VOXOX is a remarkable company with a superior AI-centric, cloud-based communications platform. The tools that VOXOX brings to small business owners and international enterprises are more vital than any time in history. I'm humbled to be able to help lead a team that provides a high-quality and much needed communications platform for business owners to scale their company vision and automate marketing efforts."

This appointment is just one of the exciting milestones VOXOX has achieved in a strategic push to further grow their expansive AI initiatives and cloud-based technologies.

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego.

For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com .

